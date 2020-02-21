As Legislature prepares to study education system, officials urge a review of classroom offerings

"Since (the first court decision in 1995), other than the computer science addition of several years ago, the common core of knowledge and skills has remained the same," he said. "We're at that juncture to really undertake an analysis to determine if our educational program, the basket of goods, is still proper and fit for purposes of the 21st century world."

Many in the education community have grumbled about the basket's breadth as lawmakers have cut budgets. In recent years, the Legislature has cut school funding by tens of millions of dollars, scaling down the education budget to essentially what is legally required. Educators have asked how they're expected to do more with less.

Rep. David Northrup, a Powell Republican who chairs the House Education Committee, said that the recalibration committee would likely look at taking things out of the basket.

"We need to give more time for math and language arts, and also those two need to be embedded in the curriculum so that when you're doing science, you’re doing math at the same time," he said, adding that he had heard educators complaints that the basket was growing burdensome.

"We need to look it and think about the 21st century and not think about the education that took place in the '70s, '80s and '90s," he added.