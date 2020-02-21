As Legislature prepares to study education system, officials urge a review of classroom offerings

Department of Education officials are urging lawmakers to look at the state's educational program and update it for learning in a world that's wildly different than it was when that program was designed 20 years ago.
"The challenge for local school districts is that a 21st century education is not fully aligned to the basket of goods," State Superintendent Jillian Balow wrote in an editorial published in the Star-Tribune earlier this month. The term "basket of goods" refers to the skills and content areas that schools are required to cover. "And as school boards endeavor to fund the basket with a block grant, their ability to implement a modern classroom is thwarted by an outdated basket."
In a budget session where most bills will fall by the wayside, the Legislature is certain to pass a bill allowing for a group of lawmakers to study — the technical term is recalibrate — the state's education system. The process typically involves a select committee overseeing the work of a state-hired consultant, who will have two primary tasks: first, determine what constitutes an adequate and equitable education for all 13,000-odd Wyoming students; and second, determine how much it would cost to provide that education.
That effort may result in the state changing its funding model. It may result in the Legislature keeping its current model, which dictates how school districts are funded in line with the education the state has decided is adequate and equitable. In 2017, for instance, consultants recommended a model that was $70 million more expensive than the current model. Unsurprisingly, the Legislature did not run with that suggestion.
The reason that recalibration is as close to a lock as any bill can be is because it's legally required. The Legislature must recalibrate every five years to ensure the education system is passing constitutional muster. The last regularly scheduled recalibration was in 2015. There was a special recalibration in 2017 amid legislative scrambling to cover a yawning funding deficit. But an assistant attorney general who spoke to lawmakers last year indicated that they would likely have to undertake it again in 2020.
This process has typically not included cracking open the basket of goods. The basket includes 12 content areas — dubbed the common core of knowledge — which include the classes and subjects students take: social studies, reading, math, physical education and health. The basket also includes six "skills" that students need to learn. They include creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving — more intangible abilities that cross-cut subject areas.
The basket has remained largely static since 1997. In 2018, the Legislature added computer science as a required content area and computational thinking as a required skill. It simultaneously removed applied technology and keyboarding, so the basket neither grew nor shrank. But the addition of computer science was not insignificant, especially given the broad changes needed to institute such a specific and technical subject.
Dicky Shanor, Balow's chief of staff at the Education Department, said the state Supreme Court was "very explicit" that the basket should not be static. In a series of court cases beginning in the mid-1990s, the court essentially overhauled the state's education system, laying out the framework that guides it today and requires recalibration.
"Since (the first court decision in 1995), other than the computer science addition of several years ago, the common core of knowledge and skills has remained the same," he said. "We're at that juncture to really undertake an analysis to determine if our educational program, the basket of goods, is still proper and fit for purposes of the 21st century world."
Many in the education community have grumbled about the basket's breadth as lawmakers have cut budgets. In recent years, the Legislature has cut school funding by tens of millions of dollars, scaling down the education budget to essentially what is legally required. Educators have asked how they're expected to do more with less.
You have free articles remaining.
Rep. David Northrup, a Powell Republican who chairs the House Education Committee, said that the recalibration committee would likely look at taking things out of the basket.
"We need to give more time for math and language arts, and also those two need to be embedded in the curriculum so that when you're doing science, you’re doing math at the same time," he said, adding that he had heard educators complaints that the basket was growing burdensome.
"We need to look it and think about the 21st century and not think about the education that took place in the '70s, '80s and '90s," he added.
Brian Farmer, the executive director of the Wyoming School Boards Association, echoed the concern of other educators. He said that if lawmakers want to throw more food onto teachers' plates, they'll have two options. First, he said, they could make a bigger platter, meaning adding more days to the school year. Or they could take food off of the plate.
"It gets so full that things start falling off, things don’t get done," he said. "... I do worry that if we go so broad that it would force a district to have to choose what are the pieces that they offer to their students and what gets left out."
The Education Department had pushed for the recalibration committee to include an advisory committee of educators to help guide the effort. The House's ed committee rejected that, and Northrup said the Legislature wanted lawmakers to be firmly in the driver's seat.
Shanor said an advisory committee should be involved because of how much work will need to go into examining the basket.
"It’s a heavy lift, what’s being contemplated," he said. "Just fielding public comment and trying to get that work done, sort of informally, will be very, very challenging."
Regardless of whether the recalibration committee decides to add or remove things from the basket, it will be a multi-year process. Shanor pointed to the computer science addition, which was passed into statute in 2018. State education officials worked on the standards for computer science for a year, and schools will have another two years to implement them.
In other words, don't expect a new subject area in your kid's classroom tomorrow.
"Many years would be needed to be provided for school districts to adapt to any changes that are made, for the state board (of education) to adopt rules consistent with any changes, curriculum to be aligned, teachers to be provided professional development," Shanor said. "So yes. This is another reason for the urgency. We need to get started."