As UW board heads into third day of January meetings, clock ticks on deadline to appeal records lawsuit loss

The University of Wyoming's board has yet to announce whether it'll appeal a Jan. 3 court ruling that would force the school to release records related to former president Laurie Nichols.
An Albany County judge set a Feb. 2 deadline for the university to appeal her decision, which largely sided with a group of news organizations seeking public records that UW had withheld last spring. Judge Tori Kricken had largely ruled in favor of the journalists, saying that the majority of documents they sought, all related to Nichols' dismissal, should be made public.
In early January, the university's spokesman and its attorneys said the ruling would likely be appealed but that the final decision was up to the board.
The university's 12-member governing body has been meeting since Wednesday, in its first gathering since the judgment. There's no listed item on their agenda that indicates they'll discuss the appeal, though such a decision would likely be made in executive session.
The board has 2 1/2 hours' worth of executive sessions scheduled for this week, including a final hour set for Friday morning. Chad Baldwin, a spokesman for the university, said Thursday that his understanding was that the board would likely discuss the appeal in one of its executive sessions.
Bruce Moats, the attorney representing the news organizations, said UW's attorneys had indicated they were preparing for an appeal. On Jan. 14, they asked Kricken to see the extent of the redactions to aid in their appeal analysis. That request was approved, with neither Moats nor Nichols opposing it.
It's unclear if Nichols is considering an appeal. In a radio interview shortly after the ruling was announced, she seemed to suggest that any appeal would come from the university.
If the university does appeal the decision, the case would go before the state's Supreme Court. That would extend the timeline of the litigation by at least six months, Moats has previously said.
The lawsuit was filed in June, with the news outlets — including the Star-Tribune — alleging that the records should be public and the school arguing that they were protected and couldn't be released. The records were withheld after the Star-Tribune and WyoFile sent the university a number of public records request seeking information related to Nichols, including any documents about an investigation launched into her conduct in the days before the board announced in late March that she wouldn't continue.
In a 55-page ruling, Kricken sided almost entirely with the news outlets. She ordered that a batch of documents, which she had reviewed and which were withheld by the university, be released to the news outlets, albeit with some redactions. But she placed the documents under seal, giving the university and Nichols, who joined the lawsuit at the 11th hour to add her voice to UW's argument, 30 days to appeal.
The clock is ticking on that decision. At the time, the university and their attorneys told the Star-Tribune and WyoFile that the school was likely to appeal and was awaiting a board decision.
It's unclear what exactly is included in the documents. In September, the Star-Tribune and WyoFile jointly reported that Nichols had been quietly investigated by a Denver-based law firm in February and March, with that work concluding just days before the board's top members interrupted her vacation to tell her June 30 would be her last day as UW's president.
After that story was published, the university turned over more documents — apparently related to the investigation — to the judge for review, in addition to other documents that had been withheld after requests seeking specific records into any investigation.
As the lawsuit plays out, the university and Nichols appear to be moving on. Nichols was promoted to permanent president of Black Hills State University, after serving on an interim basis for several months. UW is several months into its search for a replacement, with interim president Neil Theobald the only known applicant.
The records were requested between early April and late May. Should the university appeal, it will take the issue past the one-year mark and would likely continue into the tenure of UW's new president.