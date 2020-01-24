As UW board heads into third day of January meetings, clock ticks on deadline to appeal records lawsuit loss

It's unclear if Nichols is considering an appeal. In a radio interview shortly after the ruling was announced, she seemed to suggest that any appeal would come from the university.

If the university does appeal the decision, the case would go before the state's Supreme Court. That would extend the timeline of the litigation by at least six months, Moats has previously said.

The lawsuit was filed in June, with the news outlets — including the Star-Tribune — alleging that the records should be public and the school arguing that they were protected and couldn't be released. The records were withheld after the Star-Tribune and WyoFile sent the university a number of public records request seeking information related to Nichols, including any documents about an investigation launched into her conduct in the days before the board announced in late March that she wouldn't continue.

In a 55-page ruling, Kricken sided almost entirely with the news outlets. She ordered that a batch of documents, which she had reviewed and which were withheld by the university, be released to the news outlets, albeit with some redactions. But she placed the documents under seal, giving the university and Nichols, who joined the lawsuit at the 11th hour to add her voice to UW's argument, 30 days to appeal.