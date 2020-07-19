As Wyoming's community colleges prepare reopening plans, Casper College keeps it short

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Wyoming's institutions of higher education prepare plans to reopen this fall, Casper College has the shortest and least-detailed blueprint of the seven community colleges and the University of Wyoming.

All of the community colleges and UW closed to in-person learning in late March, along with K-12 schools, restaurants, gyms and most other public-facing businesses and organizations. At that time, the coronavirus had just begun to establish its presence in Wyoming, and state health officials were firing off health orders to stem the tide. While cases subsided in May, and those orders were loosened, the coronavirus has spiked again in Wyoming; over the past month, Gov. Mark Gordon said Wednesday, 700 cases were identified, about 44 percent of the total number of cases found in the four months since the first patient was identified in Wyoming.

Other than Casper, the other six community colleges have reopening plans between 14 and 46 pages long, all of which are posted to the Wyoming Community College Commission's website. No such plan is available for Casper College; the school's reopening plan appears to have been condensed into a 19-bullet point email sent by college president Darren Divine late last month.