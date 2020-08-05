At University of Wyoming student forum, VP says 'advantages' of reopening 'outweighed disadvantages'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At the second of two forums this week, University of Wyoming walked through the reopening plans that will bring students back — and, ideally, keep them healthy — in the weeks to come.

Student life at the university will be radically different than in years past, as the school faces a variety of challenges in an already trying time. The school’s finances are in trouble, enrollment has cratered, and significant efforts must be undertaken to keep in-person learning viable. For first-year and returning students, the college experience this year will be unlike anything they’d anticipated or experienced.

As he told faculty at the first forum this week, Neil Theobald, the school’s vice president for administration, told students and parents the decision to reopen came after detailed and lengthy discussions with campus leaders and health officials.

“In the end, the decision was that the advantages outweighed the disadvantages,” he said.

All students and staff will be required to take a coronavirus test before returning to campus; those testing kits will be available to order to online and be shipped to students.