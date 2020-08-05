At University of Wyoming student forum, VP says 'advantages' of reopening 'outweighed disadvantages'

At the second of two forums this week, University of Wyoming walked through the reopening plans that will bring students back — and, ideally, keep them healthy — in the weeks to come.
Student life at the university will be radically different than in years past, as the school faces a variety of challenges in an already trying time. The school’s finances are in trouble, enrollment has cratered, and significant efforts must be undertaken to keep in-person learning viable. For first-year and returning students, the college experience this year will be unlike anything they’d anticipated or experienced.
As he told faculty at the first forum this week, Neil Theobald, the school’s vice president for administration, told students and parents the decision to reopen came after detailed and lengthy discussions with campus leaders and health officials.
“In the end, the decision was that the advantages outweighed the disadvantages,” he said.
All students and staff will be required to take a coronavirus test before returning to campus; those testing kits will be available to order to online and be shipped to students.
The mandatory testing is likely among the least significant differences this year compared to years past. For one, students will now be confined largely to single-occupancy dorm rooms. Classroom capacity has been slashed by 80%, meaning faculty will have to find ways to rotate students and staff. More than 800 courses will now be offered online, representing about 35% of UW’s offerings. Masks will be required at all times, except when students are in their housing units. Online offerings will be available for all students but particularly for those who have health conditions that put them at especially high risk for serious infection.
Addressing a frequent concern among students, interim provost Anne Alexander said that students participating in online classes will still be charged the normal program fee.
One person participating in the forum — it was largely unclear if the participants were parents or students — asked if and how students can be exempted from the mask requirement.
Dinneen O’Neil, the school’s acting dean of students, said there would be some flexibility on that front and that the school would establish processes for making those determinations.
The administrators’ repeated stated goal was to stay open, if not for the entire fall semester then at least for as long as possible. One participant quipped to officials that he or she thought regular testing was a waste of time and money, to which Mary Beth Bender, the head of the school’s internal health services, said that the regular testing is “really what’s necessary to catch infection as soon as possible.”
What’s more, she said, the university will soon be able to do testing internally, which will save money.
Other questions ranged from how you can wear a mask while showering — you can’t, officials said, and aren’t expected to — to if the gym will be open so a student doesn’t lose the athletic “gains” he’s made (gym time will be available by reservation).
Beyond the regular testing, students and staff will be required to self-screen — via thermometer and recording tool — for coronavirus symptoms. The school will provide the digital tools, thermometers and masks at no charge.
The overriding message from the university was that the significant measures being undertaken and established are to keep the school — its dorms, its campus, its limited classrooms — open. That’s proven a challenge at other educational institutions who’ve already opened their doors; several K-12 schools have already reported outbreaks and positive cases within days of reopening.
But in Wyoming, where the coronavirus’ presence has been less pronounced than just about anywhere else, it’s full steam ahead for K-12, community colleges and the university. But in all cases, officials for those educational institutions have said, flexibility is required. The pandemic’s severity can shift quickly, and more information about its qualities — and the best ways to mitigate them — emerges on an almost daily basis.
The university’s mask order will represent one of the most stringent anti-coronavirus measures taken in the state, which has largely eschewed strict orders (other than the tribes and Teton County). University officials have made clear they will enforce such guidelines for both employees and students, up to and including termination or expulsion from the school.
