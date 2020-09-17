Big Horn County School District staff: policy on use of personal devices violates civil rights

Several school employees followed with presentations of their own.

Lynn Forcella, the yearbook adviser and librarian at GHS, said, “It’s not like we feel we have anything to hide — we just feel like it’s an overreach into our privacy.”

She said she upgraded her home computer so she could work on the yearbook after regular school hours.

Wensky and Bob Campos, the district’s transportation supervisor, said not having cell phones would make communicating far more difficult on school-sponsored trips. Wensky takes his SkillsUSA kids to competitions around the state.

“It’s so handy to have the bus driver’s cell number and for all the students to have my number,” he said.

Campos said cell phones are often times the only way that bus drivers can communicate with their base of operations. The radios on buses have limited range, he said.

“I don’t know how we could function anywhere near as effectively as we do without them,” he said.

Rob Nuttall, a special education teacher at GES and assistant high school football coach, said the district benefits from teachers’ willingness to make themselves available outside of regular school hours.