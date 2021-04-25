Bill allowing charter schools to circumvent districts becomes law without Gordon's signature

"On its face, it would seem this provision has the potential to create a significant funding disparity for students attending charter schools compared to those attending district schools," Gordon wrote. "The questions arising under this new system when related to the Campbell decision are not well understood and could actually raise the cost of education in Wyoming at a time when we already know education funding is structurally unsustainable over the long term."

The legislative committee that will consider charter schools as an interim topic will consider this bill specifically. That committee expects to forward legislation on the topic.

According to the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, Wyoming could do much to improve its support for school choice, which has gained momentum in the state over the last several years.

"While Wyoming’s law does not contain a cap on public charter school growth, it allows only district authorizers and provides little autonomy, insufficient accountability, and inequitable funding," the alliance wrote in a review of the state's charter infrastructure.

Five charter schools are authorized in the state: two in Laramie, two in Cheyenne and one in Riverton.

