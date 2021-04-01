Bill for new college district wins final House OK

If the proposed new district moves to a public vote in August and passes, a board of seven then-elected trustees would have the ability to tax up to four mills of property tax in Campbell County to finance the new district.

Those in favor of the bill have estimated that the new district would likely require about two mills; however, the exact number has not been fixed.

“I have no problem with the voters in Campbell County getting to vote on this project. My biggest concern is this couldn’t have happened at a worse down period in this state,” Fortner said Monday.

On Wednesday, he voted against the final House reading of the bill that would bring the decision to a public vote.

“There’s a bleeding over of lines between my community college and Sheridan College,” said Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle. “We are going to be losing students, which equates to revenue, which equates to enrollment. Our territory is being poached.”

She went on to say the existing community college districts are disorganized and in need of unification as is without adding another one.