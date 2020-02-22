Bill would further limit sex offenders' access to school property

Education officials across Wyoming would have more power to limit sex offenders' access to school property under a bill moving through the House.

The measure, House Bill 68, is sponsored by Afton Republican Rep. Evan Simpson. It would require that registered sex offenders who are parents receive written approval from a school administrator before they can attend an extracurricular event or pick up their children from school.

"It’s kind of a sad situation that we have to go to this extreme to protect our children," Simpson said earlier this month. "That’s the way we do laws, quite often — we don’t like them, but we have to defend our good citizens."

Simpson said he drafted the bill after an administrator from within the Natrona County School District raised concerns. He declined to provide details, saying he didn't have the administrator's permission to share her story.

He added that two other school districts had also expressed interest, though he said they hadn't had any problems to prompt their interest.

