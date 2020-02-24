Budget bills pass with amendments blocking use of University of Wyoming funds for abortion coverage

Opponents said that $400 million-odd block grant that goes to UW and comes from the state didn’t fund the students’ plans; the students themselves paid for it, with UW being the middle man. And besides, they said, nothing was forcing the students to enroll in the plan. But Gray and Rep. Joe MacGuire, another Casper Republican, said some students — international students, for one — were required to join it.

UW spokesman Chad Baldwin said that only the international students who didn’t have insurance already are on the plan. He said the school’s scholarship program didn’t include health insurance.

Supporters of the abortion limit called for the votes to be roll call, meaning each legislator name would be called aloud and his or her specific vote recorded. Typically, the votes are taken by a voice vote, with supporters and opponents calling out first yea and then nay, which each bloc voting in unison.

Baldwin said that the university was still looking at the amendments closely and assessing them. He said he didn’t know yet if there were any legal issues specific to the limitation on student fees. If the prohibitions make it into statute as written, they would force the university to renegotiate its student health plan with its provider, United Healthcare.