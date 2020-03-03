Campbell County school board member shares Facebook post criticizing Pete Buttigieg's sexuality

A Campbell County school board member shared a Facebook post that criticized former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg's sexuality, suggesting it made her vomit and was a problem for parents whose kids see Buttigieg kiss his husband.
Beneath an image of Buttigieg kissing his husband Chasten, the post says Buttigieg "was going on and on about how parents in America are struggling to explain President Trumps (sic) behavior to their children."
"Really, Trump causes problems for parents(?)" the post continues. "What about this? A picture of Mayor Pete kissing his husband on the debate stage, which he does frequently. That's what causes a problem for me."
The post concludes with two green-faced, vomiting emojis.
In comments on Linda Bricker's page, the criticism of her sharing the image was nearly universal. One called on those upset by the post to call the school district and complain.
"Linda, I'm disappointed to see your support of open bigotry as an elected school board member, in our district which intends to be inclusive of LGBTQ students, parents and staff," one commenter wrote.
"It is disgusting you are in the position you are in," another wrote.
"You should be ashamed of yourself," a third said.
Bricker posted again late Tuesday afternoon, apologizing for the post and saying she "mindlessly hit 'share'" and that she would be deleting her Facebook. She said she was taught as a Christian "to love the sinner and hate the sin."
A prolific Facebook poster, Bricker shared a wide range of images, including many praising the military and President Donald Trump. But her Buttigieg post was not the only divisive one. She shared images that compared presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to Adolf Hitler. Several relatives of Sanders died in the Holocaust.
She also shared an image that suggested al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden's goals have been helped by Democrats and another that suggested Christianity is the only religion that should be respected.
A message sent to Bricker was not returned Tuesday. A call placed to her home was not answered, and her answering machine did not appear to allow for messages.
Messages sent to Campbell County School District Superintendent Alex Ayers and the chair of the school board Anne Ochs were also not returned Tuesday.
Bricker previously ran to be a county commissioner in Campbell County.
The incident comes roughly two years after a radio host in Riverton said homosexuality was destructive during an interview with a school official there. The administrator, Terry Snyder, pushed back on the host's incendiary comments.
It comes three years after Sen. Mike Enzi, a Gillette resident, apologized for saying that a man wearing a tutu was asking to be beat up.
In May 2018, the chairwoman of the Campbell County Republican Party compared gay activists to Nazis and said that Christians faced the same persecution as Jews murdered in Auschwitz.
In 2016, a Gillette man died by suicide after he was harassed for months about his sexuality.