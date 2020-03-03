Campbell County school board member shares Facebook post criticizing Pete Buttigieg's sexuality

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bricker posted again late Tuesday afternoon, apologizing for the post and saying she "mindlessly hit 'share'" and that she would be deleting her Facebook. She said she was taught as a Christian "to love the sinner and hate the sin."

A prolific Facebook poster, Bricker shared a wide range of images, including many praising the military and President Donald Trump. But her Buttigieg post was not the only divisive one. She shared images that compared presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to Adolf Hitler. Several relatives of Sanders died in the Holocaust.

She also shared an image that suggested al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden's goals have been helped by Democrats and another that suggested Christianity is the only religion that should be respected.

A message sent to Bricker was not returned Tuesday. A call placed to her home was not answered, and her answering machine did not appear to allow for messages.

Messages sent to Campbell County School District Superintendent Alex Ayers and the chair of the school board Anne Ochs were also not returned Tuesday.

Bricker previously ran to be a county commissioner in Campbell County.