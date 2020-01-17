Campbell County trustees to vote on arming teachers

Trustee Toni Bell served on the committees. “It’s a very diverse group of people,” she said. “We take it very serious, to the point where we talked about a word for over an hour: What does that word mean? How is it going to look?

“It’s incredible, the work that is happening on those committees. I’m real proud of the work that’s being done and I’m looking forward to hearing your feedback, and we will do our best to hear those and respond to them,” she said.

The regulations also contain copies of forms school personnel would need to fill out to apply to become an armed educator. That is unusual, he added, but will be included for transparency purposes.

“I know we’ve met or exceeded all of the expectations or requirements of the statute, but I believe we’ve also captured some of the concerns or some of the ideas that were presented in either some of the listening sessions, the survey, through board public comment,” Eisenhauer said. “We’ve addressed some of those concerns that folks have had as well.”

What will happen

If the board approves the proposal in its Jan. 28 meeting, it will be followed by three public hearings, the first two dates of which haven’t been set.