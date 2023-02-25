Wyoming school choice advocates got a win on Friday as the House advanced a bill that would remake the charter school landscape in the state.

Senate File 174 breezed through the House with an overwhelming majority of House lawmakers supporting the bill in its first vote.

It now must clear one more significant hurdle to pass the House. However, before the bill can land on Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk, it would likely go back to the Senate since House lawmakers substantially reworked the bill.

“Wyoming parents want school choice and they want educational freedom,” Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, said when introducing the bill on the House floor. “What this bill does is it empowers parents to have more choice and control in their children's education through the authorization of charter schools.”

The newly created Wyoming charter school board’s mission would be to “authorize high quality public charter schools.”

In addition to approving new charter schools, it would also manage the renewal of existing charter agreements and monitor school performance.

Charter schools are public schools that are independent of school districts and operated by nonprofit or for-profit organizations.

In another important step for school choice advocates, Senate File 174 would also boost funding for charter schools.

Under current Wyoming law, charter schools receive 80% of state money that public schools do.

The Wyoming Department of Education uses a metric known as “average daily membership,” which essentially measures the number of students in a school, to calculate state funding.

Sponsored by Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower with support from more than half the House and nearly a dozen senators, the bill would guarantee charter schools 100% average daily membership, or the same money as public schools.

While a source of optimism for supporters of school choice, Driskill’s charter school bill cleared its initial vote in the House with significant changes after lawmakers worked to refine the bill in recent days.

The changes proposed by lawmakers were so extensive that they required House members to ultimately vote on a substitute bill.

Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, said the substitute bill was a product of compromise.

“Nobody walked away from this entirety of a [revision] process happy with everything, but we all got little pieces that we wanted,” he said.

Among the most significant changes was an increase in the size of the charter school board from five members to eight.

The state superintendent of public instruction and the governor would each appoint three members to the board, though the governor’s picks must be confirmed by the Wyoming Senate.

The chairman of the state board of education and the dean of the University of Wyoming’s College of Education would also sit on the board.

In the original bill, charter schools would have been exempt from all state and local public school laws and rules, which drew opposition from the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board, the state’s teacher licensing body, the Wyoming School Boards Association and other groups during public hearings.

However, lawmakers did away with those exemptions.

Most significantly, the new version of the bill would place a moratorium on new charter schools through July 2026.

The moratorium would allow the Legislature to better understand the impacts of charter schools, Brown said.

Last year the State Loan and Investment Board, the predecessor to the proposed board, approved three new charter schools in Wyoming.

Those schools are expected to cost the state an additional $14 million during the next school year, according to an estimate from the Legislative Service Office.

“We want to make sure that we understand what those costs actually are,” Brown said. “Before we authorize anything additional, we want to understand 100% what the effects on not only our block grant model are going to look like, but we also want to understand what these [charter schools] look like as far as attainment – what the students are doing and how they're learning – and what the impacts to the local school districts are going to be.”

Despite objections from some education groups, Driskill’s charter school bill has drawn broad support, including from some of the most important figures in Wyoming education.

In a January public hearing, Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder backed the bill.

“Our entire public school system, both the traditional model as well as the additional schools, will benefit. Because competition and increased choices, they raise performance for everyone to the benefit of students, communities and our state,” Degenfelder said.