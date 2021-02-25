Committee advances bill to allow GIllette College to form own district, raises questions about equity

The Wyoming Legislature’s Senate Education Committee reluctantly but unanimously moved a bill Wednesday to allow the formation of a new community college district in Campbell County.
The legislation, Senate File 83, would allow Gillette College — currently an extension of the Northern Wyoming Community College District, which also oversees Sheridan College — to separate from that district and govern themselves.
The proposal has been in the works since this summer and received unanimous support from the Wyoming Community College Commission in November. But if the bill passes the Legislature this session, Campbell County residents will still need to approve the proposal in a formal election because the new district will rely on local revenue.
Sponsor of the bill Sen. Jeff Wasserburger, R-Gillette, acknowledged the proposal will be a difficult sell to residents, even if it does pass the Legislature in March.
No other campuses have attempted to create their own district, but Campbell County has tried twice before to separate Gillette College from its current district — once in 1985 and again in 1992. Both attempts failed. Still, Wasserburger said the community plans to campaign around the issue if given the chance by lawmakers.
Legislators Wednesday dealt primarily with two questions: Is the proposal fair to the rest of the community college system, and will it negatively affect Gillette College’s counterpart in Sheridan?
Equity in the system
The proposal was introduced in Gillette this summer, after Gov. Mark Gordon requested community colleges, the University of Wyoming and state agencies cut 10% of their budgets amid the economic fallout of the pandemic and the ongoing decline of the fossil fuel industry.
Campbell County is Wyoming's top tax contributor. It collected about 17% of all the state’s tax revenue in 2020, thanks to its wealth of energy resources. While fossil fuels are declining, the county is still projected to be the state’s primary breadwinner for at least the near future.
The state’s existing seven community college districts are funded through a combination of local and state money. The local dollars come from property taxes. But if Gillette College were able to break out on its own, it wouldn’t require any state support, according to Wasserburger, because the community’s assessed value is so high the college district would be able to support itself through local tax revenue alone.
But this creates a disparity between Gillette and the rest of the state’s community colleges.
“This solution gets Gillette to the point where you’ve got yours, and you’ve got it for less than two mills, and everyone else can go pound sand,” Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said, adding he knows that’s not the intent of the bill but he has concerns over the lack of equity it would create within the community college system.
“The impetus for Gillette College to separate was that cuts came and those cuts were painful,” Rothfuss said. “The challenge that we have … is your community is capable of just opening up its wallet and solving your local problems and kind of leaving the rest of the state — my county and the counties of those around the table — to fend for itself.”
A Campbell County commissioner, Rusty Bell, testified on behalf of the proposal and rebuffed Rothfuss’ concern by saying what’s good for Campbell County is good for the state as a whole.
“Wyoming is right now dependent on a healthy, vibrant Campbell County,” Bell said, adding he knows the fossil fuel industries are under duress, but it would be in the state’s best interest to let the county “chart our own path.”
Whether Gillette College would cost the state more money in the long run depends on how much local property taxes the college’s would-be trustees attempted to levy, and whether the state would have to cover health insurance premiums for the college’s employees, Community College Commission Chief Financial Officer Larry Buchholtz told the committee.
Procedural questions
If the proposal passes the legislature and gets approval from Campbell County voters, there will still be a long wait before the school could start serving students.
The courses currently offered on the Gillette campus are accredited through the Northern Wyoming district. If the college set out on its own, it would also need its own accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission, a process Community College Commission Director Sandy Caldwell said could take between four and seven years.
To earn that accreditation, Gillette College will need to establish a board of trustees, hire administrators, adopt coursework and check a litany of other logistical boxes.
During that time, the Northern Wyoming Community College District would be responsible for all of the students on the Gillette campus to ensure the transition does not affect current students.
Because of this, that district is asking that the legislation include a provision guaranteeing financial assistance from Gillette College while they assist with the transition.
The district is asking for $3 million annually from Gillette College for each year it takes the school to earn accreditation. Northern Wyoming Community College District President Walter Tribley told lawmakers Wednesday it's needed because of the responsibility the district will assume in supporting the campus’s current students and assisting Gillette with the transition.
Committee Chairman Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper, said he would recommend the bill to the whole Senate, but only if stakeholders could develop a compromise amendment before that hearing.