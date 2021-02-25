Committee advances bill to allow GIllette College to form own district, raises questions about equity

Equity in the system

The proposal was introduced in Gillette this summer, after Gov. Mark Gordon requested community colleges, the University of Wyoming and state agencies cut 10% of their budgets amid the economic fallout of the pandemic and the ongoing decline of the fossil fuel industry.

Campbell County is Wyoming's top tax contributor. It collected about 17% of all the state’s tax revenue in 2020, thanks to its wealth of energy resources. While fossil fuels are declining, the county is still projected to be the state’s primary breadwinner for at least the near future.

The state’s existing seven community college districts are funded through a combination of local and state money. The local dollars come from property taxes. But if Gillette College were able to break out on its own, it wouldn’t require any state support, according to Wasserburger, because the community’s assessed value is so high the college district would be able to support itself through local tax revenue alone.

But this creates a disparity between Gillette and the rest of the state’s community colleges.