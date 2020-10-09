Coronavirus cases lead to University of Wyoming residence hall floor sheltering in place

The University of Wyoming has required some students living in a residence hall to shelter in place because of four COVID-19 cases there.

Students on the third floor of McIntyre Hall are being told to shelter in place. However, if students on that floor did not come in close contact with the infected students then they will be allowed to attend classes in person and leave the dorm for work or religious activities, according to a Thursday news release from the university.

Last week, the school told students on the 10th and 11th floors of White Hall to shelter in place.

The steps come as part of the university's third phase of its return to courses this fall.

There were 139 active coronavirus cases among UW students and employees as of noon Thursday: 88 students living off campus, 50 students living on campus and one employee living off campus. Around 123 people were quarantining: 36 students on campus and 87 people off campus.