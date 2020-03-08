Cost to allow teachers to carry guns almost $4,000

GILLETTE (WNE) — If the Campbell County School District were to allow certain employees to carry firearms in schools, it would have to spend close to $4,000 per person.

Larry Reznicek, the district’s human resources manager, said the training would make up most of the cost. He estimated it would be $3,000.

Only one person, a district employee, made public comment Tuesday night at the second of three public hearings hosted by the school district on the policy to allow educators to conceal carry handguns in six rural schools.

At the first listening session, retired Gillette teacher Vicki Swenson asked how much the district would have to spend on each applicant, since it would have to pay for everything except for holsters and the guns themselves.

The actual training, which includes at least 32 hours of handgun training with live fire and at least 24 hours of scenario-based training, would cost about $3,000, Reznicek said.

Ammunition would cost $200, a psychological evaluation would cost $400, a drug test would cost $75 and a background check would be $40.

In total, the district would spend $3,715 on an applicant before allowing them to carry.

