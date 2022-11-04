Counseling association calls out misinformation at 'anti-transgender event'

Following a conference last week hosted by the state superintendent to discuss the “sexualization” of minors in schools, the Wyoming Counseling Association took the rare step of issuing a statement to address misinformation at what it called the “anti-transgender event.”

Outgoing State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder held a press conference independent of the Wyoming Department of Education to address the “sexualization” of students in schools. It’s a topic which he considers to be the most important issue looming over public education in Wyoming right now.

The topic has gained national prominence. Conversations on the matter often overlap with rhetoric that some say is false and discriminatory toward LGBTQ — particularly transgender — individuals.

The counseling association specifically cited concern about comments made at the event by Gillette Republican Rep. John Bear, who described an “epidemic of people wanting to de-transition.” That comment, the association noted, “is not based on research or fact.”

Bear told the Star-Tribune on Tuesday that his “information comes from witnesses, not from papers,” and that his comment was “speculative.”

At the time that the Star-Tribune spoke with Bear, he hadn’t yet read the counseling association’s statement. He said he would like to read it before providing further comment.

The Star-Tribune emailed him a copy of the statement along with other questions. After this, however, Bear did not respond to the Star-Tribune’s follow-up email or call.

There isn’t a lot of research about the phenomena of de-transitioning or regret among transgender individuals who receive gender-affirming medical procedures. But the research that is available suggests these phenomena are rare.

One national 2015 survey of more than 27,000 transgender participants from all 50 states found that roughly 8% of respondents de-transitioned at some point. Most of those who de-transitioned did so only temporarily, according to the report.

Participants cited a variety of reasons for de-transitioning; 31% said they experienced too much harassment or discrimination, 29% said they were having trouble getting a job and 80% said they were pressured by a parent, spouse or other family member to de-transition.

About 5% of those who de-transitioned, or 0.4% of the overall sample, said they did so because gender transition wasn’t right for them.

Another 2021 analysis of roughly 8,000 transgender patients who had undergone gender-affirming surgery found that about 1% of these patients regretted going through with the surgeries.

A smaller-scale study published in June of roughly 1,000 transgender adolescents and adults in the U.S. Military Healthcare System found that the four-year gender-affirming hormone continuation rate was about 70% (discontinuation was defined as a patient’s failure to get another prescription more than 90 days following the most recent prescription.)

The authors noted, however, that there were some important limitations to the study: They weren’t able to assess why patients discontinued hormone therapy. They couldn’t look at prescriptions that were filled outside of the military health care system. In short, they didn’t know if the patients who discontinued hormone therapy because they wanted to de-transition, or because of other factors like cost.

The Wyoming Counseling Association’s statement on Schroeder’s conference also described Hulett Republican Rep. Chip Neiman’s comparison of eating disorders and gender dysphoria as “incredibly troubling.”

During the conference, Neiman criticized the idea of treating gender dysphoria by affirming the gender that one identifies with. He gave a hypothetical scenario where someone with anorexia or bulimia was given the same treatment.

“They’re starving themselves to death, he said. “Do we do them a service by saying, ‘We’ll give you liposuction?’”

The counseling association noted, however, that “forcing someone to live as their biological sex was the main course of treatment for gender dysphoria” in the early 20th century.

“The usual result for patients during this time was trauma and death,” the statement continues. Gender-affirming care, the Wyoming Counseling Association said, is “evidence-based, comprehensive mental health care”; the practice is supported by medical and mental health organizations like The American Counseling Association, The American Academy of Pediatrics, The American Medical Association and The American Psychological Association.

The Star-Tribune called and emailed Neiman to ask about his thoughts on the counseling association’s response to his comments. Neiman didn’t respond to the Star-Tribune’s requests for comment by deadline.

The Star-Tribune also reached out to other state leaders who spoke at the conference — Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody and Schroeder — and asked them to share their thoughts on the counseling association’s statement as well as any research papers, articles or other resources they had come across that support the perspectives they shared at the event.

Only Steinmetz replied to an email from the Star-Tribune before deadline. She wrote that she would be “unable to respond” in the Star-Tribune’s requested timeframe because she would be in legislative committee meetings.

The Wyoming Counseling Association’s statement about Schroeder’s conference is actually the first formal press release that the organization has issued since at least 2017, according to Lindsay Simineo, a counselor and lobbyist for the organization.

The statement deviates somewhat from the association’s main focus right now.

Simineo said the organization has prioritized over the past year on trying to get Wyoming to join a multi-state counseling licensure compact — meant to make it easier for counselors to practice across state lines — and plans to continue with that focus into the upcoming Legislative session.

But she added that if legislators bring forward bills that could limit care for the LGBTQ population — or for any Wyomingite, for that matter — the association “will be there to address that.”

Even though several points of discussion at the conference criticized LGBTQ identity and education, some speakers at the event emphasized that they didn’t intend to malign LGBTQ students.

Simineo also said she “genuinely (believes)” that everyone at the event “wants what’s best for Wyoming and want what’s best for their kids.”

But she argued that there’s “a disconnect” between what the speakers are pursuing and the “negative impacts that has on those vulnerable populations.”

There isn’t a lot of data showing how such discourse impacts the mental health and general wellbeing of LGBTQ individuals in Wyoming; the state’s population is small, and it’s hard to collect information without violating confidentiality.

The Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network, a national education organization that focuses on the well-being of LGBTQ students, for example, doesn’t have a Wyoming-specific school climate survey like it does for 42 other states in the U.S. The survey gathers information about LGBTQ middle and high school students’ experiences with discrimination and school support resources, among other things.

The Wyoming Department of Education also doesn’t collect bullying and harassment data specific to LGBTQ students.

Local school districts might have more information. Natrona County School District spokesperson Tanya Southerland said if a students’ gender identity or sexual orientation is a contributing factor in a reported bullying, harassment or intimidation incident, then that would be noted in the report.

Ralph Nieder-Westermann, executive director of Wyoming Lifeline, one of the state’s suicide hotlines, said that if a caller identifies themselves as LGBTQ, then that information would be recorded.

The Wyoming Counseling Association said in its statement that mental health professionals connected with the organization have reported an increase in mental health needs for LGBTQ youth across the state. The association, however, doesn’t collect that information in any reports.

But Ray Kasckow, safe and healthy schools coordinator with Wyoming Equality, a nonprofit LGBTQ advocacy organization, said that what they see on the ground when they talk with LGBTQ student across the state seems to reflect national data showing that these students often feel unsafe because of their actual or perceived identity.

Simineo, who has a private counseling practice outside of her work with the Wyoming Counseling Association, said she’s seen more concern over the past year — particularly coming from mothers — about the safety of kids who identify as LGBTQ.

“When you see this type of rhetoric escalate the way that it’s been escalating, it’s normal for a mother to assume that there’s potential for other things to escalate as well.”

The Star-Tribune reached out to a couple other mental health professionals connected with the counseling association, as well as to several other local mental health professionals and LGBTQ advocacy and support groups to see what they’ve experienced on the ground. One declined to comment for the story. Others didn’t respond by the Star-Tribune’s deadline.