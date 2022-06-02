Debate over gender studies program at University of Wyoming returns

Debate over the University of Wyoming's gender studies department reemerged Thursday when lawmakers who oversee how the state spends its money convened Thursday in Casper.

Sens. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, and Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, peppered University Provost Dr. Kevin Carmen with questions about the program, the use of public funds and who the university's constituency is. The discussion came during a meeting of the Joint Appropriations Committee.

The panel, in conjunction with the full Legislature, sets the budget for the university. In February, Steinmetz pushed lawmakers to slash all funding for the gender studies department. The Senate passed a budget amendment to that effect, but it failed because the House disagreed, meaning the department will maintain its funding for the foreseeable future.

UW President Ed Seidel told the Star-Tribune Thursday that leadership was never consulted, nor was the gender studies department.

"It was a surprise to all of us," he said.

Despite its death, the amendment wasn't entirely done away with. As a compromise, a committee of lawmakers this spring added a provision that required the university to report on the school’s general education requirements, as well as any policies or regulations that encourage or discourage students to take certain coursework outside of their majors.

Carmen delivered that information to the committee Thursday, including a handout that said there are no policies to incentivize or disincentivize students to take certain classes -- including those in the gender department -- outside of their majors.

The University of Wyoming is the only publicly funded, four-year university in the state. That prompted a discussion about the vast responsibilities of the school to serve not only its students, but the state's residents.

"It's not the student's university, it's not the faculty's university. It's the University of Wyoming," Hicks said. "It belongs to all the people of the state, period."

Steinmetz brought that idea back to financial support for the gender studies department.

"Can you tell me why public funds can be used to support this if there is a vast constituency that doesn't support this?" Steinmetz asked.

University officials responded that it was important for the school to offer variety of educational programs, even ones that some people in Wyoming may not support.

"We need to provide a broad education opportunity, so that may include some controversial topics," Carmen said. "That is part of what a university is about."

He added that "nobody at the university is required to take a course in gender studies."

Sidel said he understands the unique position that the university is in.

"We do feel like we have to offer comprehensive programs," he told the Star-Tribune. "We really are the only game in town."

After the budget amendment was brought in February, the department issued a statement pushing back on the criticism it was receiving from some conservative lawmakers.

"This attack on gender studies is part of a growing ideological movement toward censorship, and we firmly resist these efforts," the statement read in part. "Such legislative overreach into course curricula would set a very dangerous precedent. This is an attack on academic freedom, undermines our democracy, and may also violate national accreditation standards."

On Thursday, Steinmetz and Hicks took issue with that response.

"They said, 'You attacked us and we’re gonna attack you back,'" Hicks said, adding that he would've liked to see a more open dialogue.

"Maybe that was a blunt instrument," Hicks said of the budget amendment, which he voted in favor of. "Maybe we used the wrong tool."

Steinmetz, meanwhile, asked if the department's statement was common practice.

"There's not a protocol per se," Carmen said.

Attempts to strip a university program of funding are rare in recent history. During the budget session, university spokesperson Chad Baldwin said he couldn’t think of a specific example that matched this particular situation, although he said that, over the years, there have been some concerns in the Legislature about certain activities at UW.

Carmen said that leadership is "very proud" of the gender studies faculty and students.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

