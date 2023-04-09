It didn’t take long for the gravity of Megan Degenfelder’s new job to set in.

In fact, it struck the new Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction before she was even sworn in, while riding in a horse-drawn wagon to the state Capitol on inauguration day.

“As the dome grew closer, I just really felt this great sense of gratitude for all the policymakers that had come before me, recognizing the work that has occurred within the walls of the building, [and] the fact that had it not been for prior work, I would not have the right to vote, let alone hold statewide office,” Degenfelder said.

The pomp of inauguration day quickly faded, but Degenfelder’s task of guiding the Wyoming Department of Education and K-12 instruction for the more than 90,000 students in the state has not.

The first 90 days of Degenfelder’s tenure have been frenzied as she has sought to address teacher retention and recruitment and worked with lawmakers to open Wyoming to more charter schools.

There has been progress toward her campaign priorities of workforce preparation for students and parental empowerment, including expanding school choice. And there have also been compromises.

Through each step, Degenfelder has been reminded of the importance of her work, sparking an urgency that has driven much of her first three months in office.

“We have one chance when it comes to our kids,” she said.

Teachers and charter schools

On the campaign trail, Degenfelder’s tour of Wyoming school districts yielded one concern that rose above the rest – teacher shortages.

Her first week in office Degenfelder hosted a working group dedicated to the issue.

In her second week, the Department of Education and the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board announced it would be starting a Teacher Retention and Recruitment Task Force to develop policy recommendations for lawmakers ahead of the next legislative session.

The two agencies have since selected 25 educators, school administrators and industry and higher education representatives to serve on the task force, which had its first meeting in February.

In early March, the task force and the Department of Education also sent out a statewide teacher survey to gather the experiences of educators.

Degenfelder was personally involved in crafting the survey’s questions.

“It was very important for me to make sure that we were asking very raw, honest questions that got to the bottom of this issue,” Degenfelder said. “I’m just not interested in trying new programs that may or may not work. I want to know from the teachers what they need to stay in this profession.”

Teacher shortages have been a focus of Degenfelder’s short time in office, as has streamlining the department’s operations by reorganizing teams and cutting back on office space.

But much of Degenfelder’s first three months was spent working with lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session.

Degenfelder testified before legislative committees and helped lawmakers refine and craft legislation. She partnered with lawmakers on two pieces of legislation in particular that represent progress toward the campaign priorities that got her elected, she said.

The first was a bill that created a new Department of Education grant program that allows school districts to apply for money to support career and technical education programs and workforce preparation for students.

Degenfelder collaborated with Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, and Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, on arguably the most significant education bill this cycle, which created the Wyoming Charter School Authorizing Board.

The eight-member independent board, with three appointees each chosen by Degenfelder and Gov. Mark Gordon, will take over for the State Lands and Investments Board and oversee the approval new charter schools.

It will also manage the renewal of existing charter agreements and supervise the charter schools in the state.

In an important step for school choice advocates like Degenfelder, the bill will boost funding for charter schools, matching the money that the state’s public schools receive. Degenfelder described it as “a tremendous change.”

“Choice improves outcomes,” she said.

Compromise and next steps

The charter school bill marked a step forward on another of Degenfelder’s campaign promises – empowering parents – but it also came with some compromise in her vision for Wyoming’s K-12 system.

Lawmakers included a moratorium on new charter schools over the next three years while allowing the Wyoming Charter School Authorizing Board to approve only one additional school through July 2028.

Degenfelder said she would have liked to seen the bill do away with the delays and allow for the new charter schools sooner.

Degenfelder’s push to expand charter schools in her first 90 days has also been met with opposition by some education groups, including the Wyoming Education Association.

While Degenfelder testified before the Senate Education Committee in favor of the charter school authorizing board, Tate Mullen, the Wyoming Education Association’s government relations director, told the committee that expanding charter schools and increasing their funding would only worsen the state’s public education finances.

“Until we take care of the students and our educators who are already here and in our classrooms and learning, we should not be expanding this program,” Mullen said.

Degenfelder said it is the issue of school choice, not charter schools, that has driven her time in office.

Two bills sponsored by Rep. Ocean Andrew, R-Laramie, and Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, would have radically reshaped Wyoming’s public education system by creating a voucher system that would have allowed parents to take public money and use it on “education service providers,” such as private schools.

Degenfelder said she was supportive of exploring educational voucher systems with the caveat that they meet the state’s constitutional obligations and not come at the cost of the state’s K-12 public schools.

“We can have an incredible traditional public school system and also increase school choice like we never have before in the state,” she said.

Degenfelder’s exact vision for the future of Wyoming’s education system will soon be unveiled to the public.

She and the Department of Education will release their strategic plan in the coming weeks, laying out not only Degenfelder’s goals, but also the concrete actions she and the department plan to take.

The release will cap a bustling start to Degenfelder’s term.

“I really meant what I said on the campaign trail,” she said. “I’m committed to action”