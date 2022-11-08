Degenfelder wins Wyoming schools superintendent race

Republican nominee Megan Degenfelder easily won the state superintendent of public instruction race amid a time of rising dissatisfaction among teachers and controversies over what’s being taught in public schools.

Degenfelder beat out her Democratic opponent by roughly 54 points with about 60% of the vote counted.

"The grassroots support that we've had all these months and throughout the campaign has just been tremendous," Degenfelder said Tuesday night from Cheyenne, where she was celebrating her win.

She said she was "incredibly grateful for the people of Wyoming."

"It's just really exciting to be entrusted with this position by the voters of Wyoming, and I won't let them down."

A lifelong Wyomingite hailing from Casper, Degenfelder is a former top official with the Wyoming Department of Education who works for Morningstar Partners Oil & Gas as the company’s government and regulatory affairs manager. She graduated from Natrona County High School and the University of Wyoming, after which she got her master’s degree in economics at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, China.

She previously served as the Wyoming Department of Education’s chief policy officer under former state superintendent Jillian Balow and has also worked various jobs in Wyoming’s private energy industry.

Degenfelder sought the state superintendent post after Balow left early to take a similar job in Virginia. But the GOP State Central Committee didn’t vote Degenfelder in as one of the top three candidates to refer to Gov. Mark Gordon, choosing outgoing state superintendent Brian Schroeder, former lawmaker Marti Halverson and American Military University political and military science department chair Thomas Kelly instead. Gordon appointed Schroeder to the interim post in January.

But Degenfelder jumped back into the competition in April when she announced her midterm election bid for the state superintendent post. She was able to eke out a win in the Republican primary race, beating out Schroeder by a little more than two points.

Degenfelder’s first priority is “to empower parents as the number one voice in their children’s education.” She supported the 2022 Civics Transparency Act, legislation that would have required teachers to list learning materials used in the classroom on a public platform. Balow at one point linked the bill to concerns about critical race theory — an academic framework for examining racism in U.S. society — that some worry is being taught in Wyoming’s public schools. The bill didn’t make it into law.

She has also emphasized increasing industry connections with Wyoming’s public education system to prepare students to enter Wyoming’s workforce. Industry associations like the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, Wyoming Stock Growers Association, Wyoming Contractors Association, Wyoming Realtors Association and the Wyoming Mining Association supported Degenfelder’s campaign.

Wyoming’s state superintendent of public instruction heads the state’s education department and sits on several state boards.

That includes the State Loan and Investment Board, which, since this year, has the authority to grant or refuse contracts for proposed charter schools. While some worry that charter schools could sap funding from traditional public schools or provide an avenue for religion to creep into public education, others like the increased flexibility they offer. At a May community meeting in Casper, Degenfelder summed up the reason for her support of charter schools simply: “The less red tape, the better.”

Degenfelder said she plans to spend the next weeks "really focusing on the transition" and thinking about how she can "start to implement straightaway" the initiatives she's been talking about on the campaign trail.

"I'd really like to hit the ground running day one upon taking office," she said.

In the general election, Degenfelder went head-to-head with Democratic nominee Sergio Maldonado, who was unopposed in the primaries. Maldonado, an educator and member of the Northern Arapaho tribe, has served on the National Advisory Council on Indian Education under former President George H.W. Bush and as the liaison with the Northern Arapaho tribe under former Gov. Matt Mead.

A University of Wyoming poll released on Friday showed Degengelder taking the lead over Maldonado by 30 points, with 54% of respondents saying they planned to vote for Degenfelder and 24% stating their intention to back Maldonado.

The UW poll characterized the state superintendent of public instruction race as the most competitive of the five races for statewide elected offices. Republican candidates for three of those offices — secretary of state nominee Rep. Chuck Gray, state treasurer incumbent Curt Meier and state auditor incumbent Kristi Racines — ran unopposed in the general election. Gordon won his election handily.