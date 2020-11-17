Education committee advances bill that would mandate suicide prevention training for K-12 students

Wyoming school districts may soon be required to train students in suicide prevention under a bill advanced Tuesday by the state Legislature’s Joint Education Committee.

Cody High School students who testified Tuesday said educating students on how to talk to their peers about suicide could make all the difference.

“My half sister … committed suicide by firearm a year and a half ago,” Senior Soffy Anderson tearfully told the committee. “I would have appreciated having training and being able to see the signs when they were happening, because maybe the outcome could have been different.”

Paula Media, a junior at Cody High, shared similar feelings. She has had friends who have considered suicide, but she’s never been sure what to say to them.

“It’s a very nerve-wracking process that if you say the wrong stuff you might never see them again,” Medina said. “I wasn’t ever provided with the tools to fully talk to anyone. ... I don’t want anyone to have to blindly go into it and hope you say the right thing.”