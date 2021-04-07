 Skip to main content
Education funding bill dies in Wyoming Legislature with chambers unable to agree on deficit solution
Education funding bill dies in Wyoming Legislature with chambers unable to agree on deficit solution

  • Updated
Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper speaks on a bill during the first day of the 66th Wyoming Legislature Monday, March 1, 2021, inside the state Capitol. 

 Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

A bill that would have found slight cuts to Wyoming's $300 million education funding shortfall died Wednesday, after Senate leadership declined to continue negotiating with the House of Representatives. 

The two sides disagreed on a few points: where cuts should occur, how to spend federal money and whether to write in a conditional 0.5% sales tax if reserves fall below a certain point.

A proposal to cut about $80 million over three years in mostly administrative costs while imposing a conditional sales tax made it through the House of Representatives. The Senate balked at the proposal, stripping the tax and changing how districts could spend on teacher salaries. 

Because the Senate changed the House bill, the discussion then went to a conference committee, where appointed members of each chamber attempt to negotiate a compromise. That committee met for several hours Wednesday, but Senate members declined to return to the table when it appeared no agreement could be met, Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, explained. 

Scott rebuked the House, calling members "tax-and-spend liberals," who did not want to reign in government spending. 

In a message to school districts, Scott said "they better take that federal stimulus money ... and put it in reserves, because you're going to need it," he said. "We're going to have a disaster" with the budget, he added. "The districts are going to need to have some reserves to live through that." 

Without an agreement, education funding will remain unchanged, leaving no answer to a $300 million deficit in the state's education budget.

This story will be updated.

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Health and education reporter

Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

