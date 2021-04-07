Education funding bill dies in Wyoming Legislature with chambers unable to agree on deficit solution

A bill that would have found slight cuts to Wyoming's $300 million education funding shortfall died Wednesday, after Senate leadership declined to continue negotiating with the House of Representatives.

The two sides disagreed on a few points: where cuts should occur, how to spend federal money and whether to write in a conditional 0.5% sales tax if reserves fall below a certain point.

A proposal to cut about $80 million over three years in mostly administrative costs while imposing a conditional sales tax made it through the House of Representatives. The Senate balked at the proposal, stripping the tax and changing how districts could spend on teacher salaries.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Because the Senate changed the House bill, the discussion then went to a conference committee, where appointed members of each chamber attempt to negotiate a compromise. That committee met for several hours Wednesday, but Senate members declined to return to the table when it appeared no agreement could be met, Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, explained.

Scott rebuked the House, calling members "tax-and-spend liberals," who did not want to reign in government spending.