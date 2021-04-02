Education funding bill passes Senate, heads to House for concurrence

“We have talked extensively about who might be on the chopping block first,” Ellis said of cuts to education. “This past winter our district sent out a survey to our teachers asking if they would be willing to absorb a 10% cut in their salaries.”

She also referenced a Wyoming Public Media story about the Cody School District’s planned budget cuts, which include cutting two elementary art teachers.

“This isn’t an unfounded fear,” Ellis said.

While the amendment did ultimately stand, both Wasserburger and Rothfuss argued against it, saying it would make cutting more complicated for school districts, particularly because salaries make up about 80% of all education costs in the state.

“With 85% of the budget in people, what that means is the 15% that’s left has to be cut,” Wasserburger said. “So essentially what we’re doing is we’re going to protect the teachers and we’re going to hammer the kids.”

He worried electives like art and music and extracurriculars like sports and academic after-school programs would be among those cuts.

“All of those things that keep kids in school will have to be significantly cut to make this go,” he said.