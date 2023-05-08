U.S. history scores continue to decline while civics scores fell for the first time in more than two decades among U.S. eighth graders, national standardized tests show.

Every four years the National Assessment Governing Board and National Center for Education Statistics use standardized testing to assess the U.S. history and civics learning of eighth graders nationally. Average U.S. history scores dropped by five points in 2022 and civics scores slouched by two points, according to National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) data released last week.

The results did not include a state-level breakdown.

Last year's results mark the first time that civics scores decreased since standardized testing on the subject began in 1998. U.S. history scores have steadily declined since a 2014 peak, resetting to the same level as the first U.S. history test in 1994.

Only 22% of eighth graders are proficient in civics, which measures students’ understanding of the U.S. political system, government, democracy and other subjects. That figure was even lower for U.S. history. Just 13% of eighth graders tested proficient or above.

"The wake-up calls keep coming. Education leaders and policymakers must create opportunities for students to gain the knowledge and skills they need to catch up and thrive,” Beverly Perdue, the chair of the National Assessment Governing Board, said in a May 3 statement. “The students who took these tests are in high school today and will soon enter college and the workforce without the knowledge and skills they need to fully participate in civic life and our democracy.”

Roughly 15,800 students from 410 public, private, Bureau of Indian Education and Department of Defense schools took the exams between January and March 2022.

Though the results showed declines in average scores, the drops were not even. In U.S. history, scores fell more for low-performing students, while gaps between high- and low-performing students widened across both subjects.

In a survey, those gaps translated to less than a third of lower-performing students who said they could judge if information is accurate and could evaluate different points of view about history. Less than a third of lower-performing students said they believed they could make a difference in their community.

The civics and U.S. history scores reflect similar declines to those seen in math and reading. Historically, eighth grade students are less proficient at civics and U.S. history than other subjects, according to a National Assessment Governing Board press release.

In October, the National Assessment Governing Board and National Center for Education Statistics released spring 2022 test results that showed the most significant drops in math scores for fourth and eighth graders since the national standardized assessments began in 1990. Reading scores also fell for both grades, returning to levels on par with those in the early 2000s.

Wyoming saw its eighth grade math and reading scores sink, which Chad Auer, the former deputy state superintendent of public instruction, attributed to the pandemic. However, the state still remained among the national leaders in education.

Wyoming outperformed the national average in eighth grade math and was in the top 20 in reading, a trend that has held steady in recent testing cycles.