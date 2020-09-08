Facing deficit and constitutional conundrums, Wyoming lawmakers question fundamentals of education funding

“Yes, sir,” Picus replied. “We think this is what you need to have an adequate education. That was our task, and that’s what we built and developed.”

More fundamentally, the lawmakers asked who gets to decide what exactly is “adequate.” The meaning of the word could have significant impact on what gets funded and what doesn’t — is a full day of kindergarten adequate or more than adequate? Is it the Legislature’s mandate to set this bar, or is that the consultants’ job? Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, said the process felt “absurd” and said she had been repeatedly told that the lawmakers “have to” listen to the consultants.

So who’s in charge of actually deciding the content of the state’s education system?

“Good question,” Kinskey said dryly. He had said earlier in the day that he didn’t think it made “a dime’s difference” what the Legislature said it wanted students to learn; the model was the model, he said.