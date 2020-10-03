Famed UW archaeologist remembered for contributions to field

In the early 1980s, archaeologist Bob Kelly was looking down at one of the foremost experts in his field, deep into a ditch and in his element.
George Frison was digging — three colleagues repeatedly said he would “dig and dig and dig.” He passed dirt up to Kelly, who shoveled it out and away. It was a hot summer day. Kelly didn’t expect to find much, though this area — the Horner Site — was a famed for its artifacts from prehistoric peoples and mammoths.
But George dug and dug. He was a rancher turned archaeologist, an amateur artifact hunter who became something like the Indiana Jones (sans the whip and Nazi hunting) of bison and prehistoric peoples.
Suddenly, he stopped. He told Kelly to stop, too, and to be quiet. Kelly didn’t know what was going on. It’s not like any bison or mammoth bones in the hole were going to suddenly shake their prehistoric dust and gore them. George stared upward, and Kelly followed his eyes. There was a bird perched on the edge of the hole looking down on them. The two men sat and watched it as it watched them, until it flew away. Then they began to dig again.
“That for me really tells you something about George, that when you’re going to dig a hole, you dig a hole, you work really, really hard,” Kelly said. “But if there’s a chance to look at the beauty of nature, you take the chance to view the beauty of nature.”
George Carr Frison, the first and still only UW professor to ever be selected to the National Academy of Sciences and an understated titan in the field of mammoth and paleo-Indian archaeology whose work took him to the Soviet Union and Africa, where he tested ancient weapons on elephants, died Sept. 7. He was 95.
Frison grew up a rancher in Worland. He left his rural community and the University of Wyoming to join the Navy, where he served in the Pacific and was wounded by a kamikaze attack. After the war, he married June Glanville, who would be with him until her death in 2011. Frison was a hunter and a guide on the ranch, where he remained for years after his return from the Pacific. But he’d already developed a keen interest in the prehistoric artifacts all around him. He’d discovered some early on, including a Native American skeleton wrapped in buffalo hide.
He eventually returned to the University of Wyoming in 1962. Within five years, he’d earned bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees from UW and from the University of Michigan, a breakneck pace of study that would be intense for a seasoned academic, let alone a rancher returning to campus for the first time in two decades.
“He earned a PhD from Michigan in three years,” said UW colleague Todd Surovell, who called Frison an intellectual archaeologist.
He became the head of UW’s anthropology department soon after he was hooded at Michigan. It was a seismic achievement — he was in his mid-40s at the time but had spent comparably few years in academic.
“They hired him as the head of the anthropology department to build anthropology,” Kelly said. “Someone becomes a department head, you have to wait – usually you’re a full professor, that’s usually 14 years after you start a job. It’s just – of course he was older and consequently mature, obviously. And he had run a ranch, he kind of knew how to run things. But still, to get his PhD in three years at Michigan and then to just walk into department head ... “
Frison would publish more than 15 books during his academic career, including a memoir, and he was renowned for publishing all the data he collected from the various sites he excavated. Even in his early, more amateurish days, when he perhaps wasn’t following exact archaeological code, Frison kept notes and would later publish them.
Despite his pedigree — the National Academy of Sciences is one of the most prestigious institutions in the world — he was described by colleagues as humble, open and willing to hear opposing thoughts.
“He would take everything that somebody had reported on or written on, he would take it very seriously and sure, every once in a while, it was like – this can’t be right. But most of the time he was more into — he was not into critiquing as much as some of the rest of us,” said Marcel Kornfeld, who worked closely with Frison at UW and on dig sites.
“He bent backwards for people, especially students but colleagues as well,” Kornfeld continued. “He would bend backwards for students if they weren’t doing well or about to drop out of school or needed something, whatever, to try to work it out for them.”
During the course of his research, Frison discovered and reported on a phenomenon that has become known as the Frison effect. Essentially, it dictates that stone tools’ purposes can change as they are sharpened. It sounds minor but was a significant part of archaeological study.
“I’ll miss interacting with him both socially and professionally,” Kornfeld said. “And being able to bounce ideas off of him and see what he thinks about it. We’d travel occasionally around the state. I learned a lot about archaeology that nobody knows.”
His colleagues noted Frison’s work ethic, shaped over years as a rancher, and his absolute obsession with understanding the way the world was in ages long past. He was quiet, reserved and dedicated to his work. He was a hunter and was able to bring that almost entirely unique perspective to his work. He understood animal behavior, even prehistoric mammoth behavior, on a level lost on others. At one point, he traveled to Africa to test if a certain type of spear and pointed tip could pierce elephant hide (the elephants were being culled and weren’t healthy or out in the broader bush). He successfully did so.
“He’s probably the only guy in the world to have killed an elephant with a Clovis point and an atlatl,” Surovell told the Billings Gazette in 2015, referring to the pointed tip and the throwing stick it was attached to.
“When somebody like that goes, the first thing I always think about are the conversations I could’ve have with him and the things I could’ve learned,” Surovell told the Star-Tribune recently.
Kelly said that Frison and June were attached at the hip. June would accompany him on digs and to conferences, where she would cook and support Frison and his fellow researchers. Kelly called their marriage “legendarily happy.”
“June would come with him, bring novels and sit there while he was digging and read novels,” he said. “You can’t talk about George without talking about June. She was the support for him.”
