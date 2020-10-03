Famed UW archaeologist remembered for contributions to field

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They hired him as the head of the anthropology department to build anthropology,” Kelly said. “Someone becomes a department head, you have to wait – usually you’re a full professor, that’s usually 14 years after you start a job. It’s just – of course he was older and consequently mature, obviously. And he had run a ranch, he kind of knew how to run things. But still, to get his PhD in three years at Michigan and then to just walk into department head ... “

Frison would publish more than 15 books during his academic career, including a memoir, and he was renowned for publishing all the data he collected from the various sites he excavated. Even in his early, more amateurish days, when he perhaps wasn’t following exact archaeological code, Frison kept notes and would later publish them.

Despite his pedigree — the National Academy of Sciences is one of the most prestigious institutions in the world — he was described by colleagues as humble, open and willing to hear opposing thoughts.

“He would take everything that somebody had reported on or written on, he would take it very seriously and sure, every once in a while, it was like – this can’t be right. But most of the time he was more into — he was not into critiquing as much as some of the rest of us,” said Marcel Kornfeld, who worked closely with Frison at UW and on dig sites.