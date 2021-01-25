Federal pandemic relief dollars could prevent layoffs at Natrona County School District

Federal pandemic relief dollars could prevent layoffs at the Natrona County School District, Superintendent Mike Jennings told the board of trustees Monday.
The school district stands to lose $18 million from its annual budget. That reduction includes a possible $13 million cut from the school foundation fund — which provides block grants to every Wyoming school district — and an estimated $4 million loss from reduced enrollment.
Jennings earlier this month told the board that layoffs could be necessary depending on how quickly those cuts are implemented; 80% of the district’s budget goes toward personnel.
But the newest coronavirus aid package passed by Congress on Dec. 27 promises additional money to school districts. Jennings estimated the district could receive $17.8 million from that relief package, though it’s unclear when that money will be allocated.
“This can be used as a backstop,” Jennings said. “This could be a safeguard against any immediate action by the Legislature.”
The Wyoming Legislature is considering a bill to cut $100 million from the school foundation fund to help bridge a $300 million shortfall.
As the second-largest school district in the state, the Natrona County School District receives a large sum from this program — just over $142 million in fiscal year 2020, or just under half the district’s budget.
The $18 million the district stands to lose from that cut and enrollment dips would account for 8% of its operating budget.
Jennings has not said how many staff could be eliminated if those cuts had to be made swiftly but has pointed to 2015 as a sobering example. The district at that time had to cut $12 million from the budget over three years. That resulted in 130 lost positions, which he said have not been reopened.
But with potentially $18 million in federal relief, layoffs may not be necessary at all.
A memo shared Monday with the board of trustees explains the money can be used to “mitigate the impact of cuts on students” and “avoid the necessity of a reduction in force or layoffs.”
The state does not need to allocate the money to school districts until January 2022, but Jennings said he anticipated it would come sooner. Beyond offsetting potential legislative cuts, the money can be used for a variety of pandemic-related costs, including personal protective equipment, staff and student mental health care, virtual school expenses, and staff professional development.
Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes