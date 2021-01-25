Federal pandemic relief dollars could prevent layoffs at Natrona County School District

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As the second-largest school district in the state, the Natrona County School District receives a large sum from this program — just over $142 million in fiscal year 2020, or just under half the district’s budget.

The $18 million the district stands to lose from that cut and enrollment dips would account for 8% of its operating budget.

Jennings has not said how many staff could be eliminated if those cuts had to be made swiftly but has pointed to 2015 as a sobering example. The district at that time had to cut $12 million from the budget over three years. That resulted in 130 lost positions, which he said have not been reopened.

But with potentially $18 million in federal relief, layoffs may not be necessary at all.

A memo shared Monday with the board of trustees explains the money can be used to “mitigate the impact of cuts on students” and “avoid the necessity of a reduction in force or layoffs.”