First UW president finalist comes to Casper, promising to listen to state

He was peppered with questions about supporting UW-Casper, the university’s only satellite campus, which he pledged to support. He highlighted his work with West Virginia’s extension program as evidence that he could work statewide.

A woman in the audience asked him about his opinion of illegal immigrants receiving free college tuition. Bowman called it a “complicated question” and said he didn’t know the answer. The woman pressed him, asking his personal opinion, rather than a policy or legal position. He repeated that he didn’t know and that there were fair viewpoints on both sides of the question.

In recent years, faculty have repeatedly warned about what they perceive as an erosion of shared governance at the college. They’ve said the sweep of $140 million, which had been scattered across campus in various department accounts and was consolidated into board-controlled pools, were evidence of centralization.

Bowman said that at the end of the day, the board made the decisions. But he said his job would be to build good relationships with the board and continue to provide input.

The other two candidates will do similar events at UW-Casper at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

