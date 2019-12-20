Former UW president Nichols will serve as head of Black Hills State University

Former University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols became the permanent head of Black Hills State University on Friday, where she’d served on an interim basis since June.

“I was delighted to return to my home state of South Dakota last July and have enjoyed these six months as interim president of Black Hills State University,” Nichols said in a statement released by the school. “During this time, I have come to appreciate the vital role that BHSU plays in western South Dakota in providing access to higher education and serving as an economic engine for the region.”

Nichols was a finalist for a handful of administrative jobs in the upper plains in the months since she left Laramie. She was a finalist to take over at the University of North Dakota and was also in the running for an upper administration job at the University of Nebraska. She previously worked in South Dakota, as the provost and vice president for academic affairs at South Dakota State University.

“President Nichols has been a strong and steady hand at Black Hills State since we asked her to take an interim appointment last July,” South Dakota regent Joan Wink of Howes said in a statement. “It became apparent to search committee members that our best candidate was right here, living in Spearfish and working at Black Hills State University.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}