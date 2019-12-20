Former UW president Nichols will serve as head of Black Hills State University

Former University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols became the permanent head of Black Hills State University on Friday, where she’d served on an interim basis since June.
“I was delighted to return to my home state of South Dakota last July and have enjoyed these six months as interim president of Black Hills State University,” Nichols said in a statement released by the school. “During this time, I have come to appreciate the vital role that BHSU plays in western South Dakota in providing access to higher education and serving as an economic engine for the region.”
Nichols was a finalist for a handful of administrative jobs in the upper plains in the months since she left Laramie. She was a finalist to take over at the University of North Dakota and was also in the running for an upper administration job at the University of Nebraska. She previously worked in South Dakota, as the provost and vice president for academic affairs at South Dakota State University.
“President Nichols has been a strong and steady hand at Black Hills State since we asked her to take an interim appointment last July,” South Dakota regent Joan Wink of Howes said in a statement. “It became apparent to search committee members that our best candidate was right here, living in Spearfish and working at Black Hills State University.”
Nichols was the first female president in the University of Wyoming’s history when she was appointed in spring 2016. She took the reins at the university amid plummeting enrollment and with more than $40 million in budget cuts on the horizon. She managed to address both issues, while making inroads with previously marginalized groups, like Wyoming’s two Native American tribes and the Black 14.
But she was effectively dismissed from her post in March, when the university’s board of trustees announced that it wouldn’t be extending her contract, which was set to expire on June 30. The university’s leaders never provided a public explanation for what happened to Nichols, and Nichols herself has maintained that she never received an explanation for the decision.
The Star-Tribune and WyoFile reported in September that Nichols was quietly investigated by the board of trustees in the weeks before her dismissal. The exact intent of the investigation is unclear, but the Star-Tribune and WyoFile reported that it involved Nichols’ conduct.
To obtain relevant records held by the university, the Star-Tribune, WyoFile, the Laramie Boomerang and the Wyoming Tribune Eagle filed a joint lawsuit against UW in June. In six months worth of court filings, the university has not denied that an investigation took place. Indeed, UW’s attorneys have turned over records apparently having to do with an investigation to a judge for review.
Nichols has formally intervened in that lawsuit; she, like UW, seeks to keep private the records sought by the news organizations.