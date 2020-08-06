Four reservation-based school districts move first-quarter learning entirely online, cancel fall sports

“We have a lot of students that go out for cross country and volleyball, and I know that disappoints them,” she said. “You don’t want them in school, so you don’t want them out participating in sports. It kind of negates the whole idea of doing virtual learning if you still take them and throw them back into the same situation you’re trying to avoid.”

All four districts will reevaluate their distance learning in October, when the first quarter ends. In the meantime, they’ll all begin standing up a virtual learning program. They, like the rest of the state’s school districts, had little time to prepare when school was canceled in March. Now, they’re distributing laptops and training staff.

Hoffman said that in March, the district had to install a Wi-Fi hot spot in the parking lot of the high school so students could park their cars and use it. She said the tribes are working with the schools to expand access to technology and internet.

No Runner said St. Stephens would be distributing laptops in the coming weeks. Hoffman said days have been set aside to train staff.