Gillette College campaign heats up

But for opponents of the push for a new district, as further evidenced by comments from legislators throughout the state made while the bill worked its way through the Legislature, the movement’s origins around sports leads some to believe restoring athletics is the No. 1 goal of the effort.

“It’s all about sports. I don’t care if they say that it’s not. That’s what it boils down to. I’m not in it for the sports,” Dalby said. “It needs to be all about the schooling, and I just don’t see that that’s the real cause.”

Dalby also said that the process has been rushed, giving people such as himself little time to focus on the issue ahead of the special election.

“I can’t stand to see more taxes. As somebody that’s never going to leave Campbell County,” he said, “I’m never going to leave and I do not want to see another tax added in or more taxes added in for something that we don’t really need.”

The cost of autonomy

During the Vote Yes for Gillette College Kick-off last week, Josh McGrath, who is a member of the Gillette College Advisory Board, said that only someone who is “anti-tax” or “anti-control” would vote against the new district.