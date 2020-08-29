Gillette College enrollment down by 18%

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GILLETTE (WNE) — Gillette College is reporting an 18% drop in enrollment heading into the fall semester, slightly less than the national average of 20% for colleges across the country.

Micah Olsen, assistant vice president for enrollment management, said the college is down 210 students from this time last year.

Olsen said Sheridan College has seen a 13% drop, or 172 behind last year's enrollment.

The enrollment drop comes after Gillette College saw a 6.2% increase last year.

The district's total drop of enrollment is from 2,375 to 1,987, a 16.3% decrease.

Olsen said the college district has received more than 500 applications for a pair of state grants made available through Wyoming's share of Federal CARES Act money. The grants were announced Aug. 7 by Gov. Mark Gordon and allocate nearly $60 million for colleges students throughout the state.

Full-time students can receive up to $7,000 by combining both grants.

Gillette College Vice President Janell Oberlander said financial aid has processed about $100,000 worth of CARES Act funding for students at the college.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0