 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gillette College enrollment down by 18%
View Comments

Gillette College enrollment down by 18%

{{featured_button_text}}
Gillette College logo

GILLETTE (WNE) — Gillette College is reporting an 18% drop in enrollment heading into the fall semester, slightly less than the national average of 20% for colleges across the country.

Micah Olsen, assistant vice president for enrollment management, said the college is down 210 students from this time last year.

Olsen said Sheridan College has seen a 13% drop, or 172 behind last year's enrollment.

The enrollment drop comes after Gillette College saw a 6.2% increase last year.

The district's total drop of enrollment is from 2,375 to 1,987, a 16.3% decrease.

Olsen said the college district has received more than 500 applications for a pair of state grants made available through Wyoming's share of Federal CARES Act money. The grants were announced Aug. 7 by Gov. Mark Gordon and allocate nearly $60 million for colleges students throughout the state.

Full-time students can receive up to $7,000 by combining both grants.

Gillette College Vice President Janell Oberlander said financial aid has processed about $100,000 worth of CARES Act funding for students at the college.

View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News