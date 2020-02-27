Gillette College enrollment increases

GILLETTE (WNE) — Enrollments in the spring semester at Gillette College continue to increase compared to a year ago.

The two-year community college has a headcount of 1,750 students this spring, about 155 more than a year ago at this same time, said Janell Oberlander, college vice president.

The college also has a total full-time equivalent (FTE) of 978.6 hours this spring, also an increase from a year earlier at the same time.

In addition, Oberlander told the college’s Advisory Board, a total of 440 high school students are taking dual or concurrent classes through the college for a full-time equivalent of 186.9. That’s 119 students and 83.6 FTE more than a year ago in spring 2019.

“Those numbers are great,” said newly elected board chairman Bob Palmer. “Many years ago, we struggled to get the high school graduates from Campbell County. And now that we have two high schools, and the one at Wright and Westwood, what are we seeing?”

Oberlander said the college is seeing an increase across the board.

