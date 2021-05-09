Gillette students modify books for students in Guatemala

“She shared a video presentation about what this school is, what this school’s like over there, to get the kids excited and share, ‘This is why we want to do this and we needed your abilities in Spanish because you’re going to be presenting these books to kids the same age, more or less, that will be able to learn to read because of the work you’re doing using your language,’” Shannon said.

The kids jumped into the project with gusto.

“Children are just wonderful that way,” DeStefano said. “They always want to help.”

And so they did.

“We had our older-grade classes do the translation in fourth grade, but then COVID hit,” Shannon said. “So they did the editing this year in fifth grade. … Our students really took ownership of it.”

Nathan Peters, now an 11-year-old fifth grader, remembered doing the translating work last year before COVID-19 delayed the process.

“I thought, ‘If these are getting sent off to kids who can speak Spanish, then I probably want to do my best to translate these from English to Spanish as well as I can,’” Nathan said.