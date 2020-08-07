Gordon allocates $50 million in financial aid for college students affected by pandemic

The money will be tapped from the state's large CARES Act piggy bank, a lump of money given to Wyoming and distributed largely by Gordon from the federal government that's intended to address a breadth of issues related to the pandemic.

“In this challenging time, it could not be more important that we invest in Wyoming’s future by investing in our college students,” Gordon said in a statement. “Students who pause their college education often never return to campus. This is an opportunity to help ensure Wyoming students are able to continue pursuing their educational goals.”

The money will be used to "cover expenses other than tuition and fees, such as housing and meals, as the pandemic has eroded housing and food security" for students, UW said in a statement. In the legislative meeting last week, lawmakers were told that the Attorney General's Office didn't believe that the payments could be used as a direct substitute for tuition and instead had to be designated for another, school-related purpose.

It's the second such program announced by Gordon this week; on Wednesday, he said he was tapping $7.5 million to stand up a program to send adults to higher-education institutions if they were out of work or underemployed as a result of the virus.