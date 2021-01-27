Gordon announces new direction for higher education in line with state's 'overall economic vision'

Wyoming’s economy is in trouble, but Gov. Mark Gordon thinks higher education can help.
By refocusing higher education in Wyoming, Gordon said he hopes to develop a more nimble workforce and educational opportunities specific to Wyoming’s needs.
“This effort by our higher education institutions is intended to support the state’s overall economic vision,” Gordon said. “We must not only prepare our workforce for an evolving economy; we need higher education to play a role in generating our own economy.”
Gordon shared this vision in a virtual news conference Monday alongside University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel and presidents from the state’s seven community colleges.
The new initiative is being called the Wyoming Innovation Network. It’s still in the “early days” of planning, Gordon said, adding that a funding stream outside of corporate partners and sponsors had not yet been identified.
But Gordon said he is hopeful the enterprise will ultimately bolster the state’s economy by diversifying the workforce, targeting development to “economically relevant” areas and making Wyoming more appealing for businesses that require skilled labor to relocate.
The governor wants better collaboration between the community colleges and the university, more online learning options and ”joint educational programming” across the state so a student’s geography wouldn’t be a barrier.
Beyond that, he wants the state’s higher education network to look for alternative revenue streams to support new programs, particularly through private sponsorships.
The effort is targeted to develop programs in technology and entrepreneurship, but Seidel, who will chair the committee developing the new direction, said those will not be the only focus areas.
Outside partnerships will be the key to the project’s success — and funding. Seidel said they were identifying partnerships that would be “win-win” for the state and those entities. For example, the university could help a corporation with research and development and receive money to do so while providing hands-on experience for students. Or community colleges could partner with local businesses to send employees back to school.
Casper College President Darren Divine added the state’s community colleges partner with more than 800 businesses and community groups statewide, and they will be able to leverage that network as well.
Seidel said the university is already working on one partnership with Cardiff University in Wales, which has a national software academy. He said there are plans to develop associate and bachelor’s degree programs at the university and all community colleges for that discipline.
The hope is to bridge skill gaps in the state by expanding certain educational offerings, and software development is just the beginning, Seidel said.
Still, as the state faces a historic budget crisis and the Biden administration promises a less robust future for fossil fuels, cuts will have to be made.
Wyoming has already cut millions from its budget, and higher education has not been spared.
The University of Wyoming is working to find $42 million in savings, and is currently working to eliminate $20 million in academic program costs.
No programs are safe from that review, Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Anne Alexander told the board of trustees in a Jan. 15 work session. In late October, the university announced it would eliminate nearly 20 academic programs and 78 staff positions.
Community colleges have fared similarly, in some cases eliminating staff or offering buyouts.
Seidel acknowledged cost could be a barrier, but said the school wants to remain a “vibrant university” that offers a range of programs, not just in technology and business fields. In sharing news of forthcoming cuts, however, Seidel has stressed a specific future for the university that heavily favors economic development.
Divine added the new initiative is not about taking away unrelated programs but rather about adding “another tool to the toolbox.”
He did say some programs would be cut, but that those decisions would come down to their popularity.
“As good stewards of public funding, we should always be looking at what programs are impactful,” he said. “Unfortunately from time to time, a certain tool becomes obsolete, or at least not as widely used.”
Seidel said the way they would measure the success of this effort is still being decided, as planning is still underway.
But Gordon said he hopes reshaping Wyoming’s higher education offerings would allow for a more educated workforce that also helps fuel economic success moving forward.
