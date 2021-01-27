Gordon announces new direction for higher education in line with state's 'overall economic vision'

Beyond that, he wants the state’s higher education network to look for alternative revenue streams to support new programs, particularly through private sponsorships.

The effort is targeted to develop programs in technology and entrepreneurship, but Seidel, who will chair the committee developing the new direction, said those will not be the only focus areas.

Outside partnerships will be the key to the project’s success — and funding. Seidel said they were identifying partnerships that would be “win-win” for the state and those entities. For example, the university could help a corporation with research and development and receive money to do so while providing hands-on experience for students. Or community colleges could partner with local businesses to send employees back to school.

Casper College President Darren Divine added the state’s community colleges partner with more than 800 businesses and community groups statewide, and they will be able to leverage that network as well.

Seidel said the university is already working on one partnership with Cardiff University in Wales, which has a national software academy. He said there are plans to develop associate and bachelor’s degree programs at the university and all community colleges for that discipline.