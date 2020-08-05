Gordon approves $7.5 million program to re-educate unemployed, underemployed Wyomingites

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Mark Gordon on Wednesday announced a $7.5 million program to send adults who are either unemployed or underemployed to the state's university and community colleges.

The money for the program is part of the state's massive stimulus check from the federal government, which can be used broadly on programs intended to fight the coronavirus and on expenses caused by the pandemic. The grant program is open to adults between the ages of 25 and 64 and whose employment has been terminated or has devolved because of the effects of the virus.

"During this crisis these grants will help impacted workers obtain new skills and advance their careers,” Gordon said in a statement. “They will also help Wyoming progress towards its goal of building a highly trained, well-equipped workforce.”

Wyoming's workforce has been slammed by the coronavirus, a crisis exacerbated further by the cratering fortunes of the extraction industries. Polling by researchers at the University of Wyoming found that the majority of Wyomingites have either lost their job, lost pay or know someone who has. While employment has stabilized, it devastated the workforce throughout the spring, when many businesses were shuttered to mitigated the disease's spread.