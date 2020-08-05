Gordon approves $7.5 million program to reeducate unemployed, underemployed Wyomingites

Gov. Mark Gordon on Wednesday announced a $7.5 million program to send adults who are either unemployed or underemployed to the state’s university and community colleges.
The money for the program is part of the state’s massive stimulus check from the federal government, which can be used broadly on programs intended to fight the coronavirus and on expenses caused by the pandemic. The grant program is open to adults between the ages of 25 and 64 and whose employment has been terminated or has devolved because of the effects of the virus.
“During this crisis these grants will help impacted workers obtain new skills and advance their careers,” Gordon said in a statement. “They will also help Wyoming progress towards its goal of building a highly trained, well-equipped workforce.”
Wyoming’s workforce has been slammed by the coronavirus, a crisis exacerbated further by the cratering fortunes of the extraction industries. Polling by researchers at the University of Wyoming found that the majority of Wyomingites have either lost their job, lost pay or know someone who has. While employment has stabilized, it devastated the workforce throughout the spring, when many businesses were shuttered to mitigated the disease’s spread.
The program — which would essentially provide scholarships — would send qualifying adults to the schools for training.
Gordon had previously shelled out $59 million to the university and colleges as part of their reopening plans.
In a statement, Ben Moritz, the deputy director of the state Community College Commission, said the organization “strongly supports” the program.
“Working adults are facing both economic and pandemic-related challenges and need training and education to obtain the skills employers are looking for,” he said. “This grant program opens up these training opportunities to working adults who need it.”
In a separate statement, UW spokesman Chad Baldwin said the school was “excited about the opportunity to help more Wyomingites gain the education they need to advance their careers.”
