Gordon condemns 'degenerates' who interrupted UW virtual event with racist, pornographic images

Gov. Mark Gordon issued a statement Thursday afternoon condemning a racist incident that occurred Monday during a virtual event held by the University of Wyoming's Black Studies Center.

"I am saddened and angered that anyone would invade a constructive educational moment with such vile sentiments of hate, and adamantly condemn these atrocious actions," Gordon said. "The degenerates who committed this act should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for their faceless cowardice and reprehensible behavior."

A virtual Black History Month event held Monday was interrupted several times with racist and pornographic images and racial slurs. UW police said Thursday the FBI is involved in investigating the incident.

The interruption occurred during a panel discussion about the film “Black Wall Street: Before they Die!” which “explores the death of Black Wall Street from the survivors’ point of view,” according to an event description from the university.

About 30 minutes into the discussion, a pornographic image and the N-word appears on the screen.