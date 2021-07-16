Hathaway Scholarship rules change open for public comment

The state-sponsored Hathaway Scholarship for college-bound high school students received another update this legislative session, but the public will get to weigh in on how the new rules are written.

The change affects students who wish to begin racking up credits toward the Hathaway scholarship before they enter the ninth grade. Previously, junior high students were limited in what credits they could earn toward the merit-based award.

The changes as written remove requirements that a student be in the ninth through twelfth grade for the courses to count. The draft rules can be found at this link, or at the Wyoming Department of Education website.

The proposal, brought by Rep. Jamie Flitner, R-Greybull, received unanimous support from the state Senate and a 54-7 vote in the House.

“Most see this as an opportunity and challenge for our best and brightest,” Flitner told the Powell Tribune at the time. “Why hold any student back who might be ready for more?”