Health officials praise schools after 'sporadic' cases confirmed in first weeks

“They have been incredibly helpful in taking steps to protect their students and staff and prevent transmission within the facilities,” she said. “I think there were certainly concerns about the ability to do physical distancing and the ability of kids to wear face coverings, but I think we shouldn’t be surprised at how adaptable and how intelligent our children are, that they can implement these practices and understand why. And it really does seem like they’ve been doing that.”

The Health Department is tracking positive cases linked to schools, though Van Houten said the agency wasn’t planning on publishing that information unless there were outbreaks or clusters. That’s a similar approach to how the department handled cases within long-term care facilities. Though those figures were internally tracked, the agency publicized them when the virus spread within a facility’s walls.

The district-level reporting of data is also similar to another pattern: how counties reported and publicized their own cases. Some districts, like Natrona County, are publicly announcing their cases on a regular basis. But many aren’t.

In a statement, Natrona County School District spokeswoman Tanya Southerland said the district wanted to promote accurate information in part to keep the “rumor mill” from grinding kernels of truth into fear and panic.