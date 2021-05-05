Historian taken aback by Balow's opposition to feds' education priorities

That’s because, back in the fall, Balow seemed to be in support of teaching more Black history in Wyoming, which is about to unroll the Indian Education for All act. The law requires teachers across the state to educate students about “the history, traditional culture and contemporary contributions of Wyoming and regional Native American tribes.”

Last October, Balow appeared by prerecorded video at Sankofa’s annual conference, where participants called for the inclusion of a fuller picture of Black history in Laramie County School District 1’s curriculum, partly in an effort to create a more inclusive learning environment in a district with a documented culture of racist bullying.

She pointed to the work it took to pass the Indian Education for All act as an example that could guide a similar effort to infuse more Black history into Wyoming’s classrooms.

“Start thinking as a community about what is important for all Wyoming students to know about what is important in Black history, Black politics, and especially as it relates to Wyoming as a state,” Balow said at the conference. “I’m happy to have some of those same conversations with you one on one and find out what it is you want students to learn about … Black Wyomingites.”