Riverton High School’s career center has traditional classrooms, desks lined in a row, a big open room nearby with a polished floor where students gather. But step into the welding room, step into the ag classroom, and you find yourself in a world that is tangible, that makes sense, where fire fuses metal and the living world blooms — or at least the plastic models do on a day in early May.

Riverton High School’s welding room is a broad expanse of concrete, cables and bottled gasses. It feels mechanical in the way that only metal, tools and fire can. Chemistry and physics in action. Maggie Legarda looks at home in it.

From a podium, Legarda watches over an introductory welding class. Hissing fills the room. From a torch, from hot metal submerged in a bath, from the numbered booths where students practice their welds. Every few minutes a deep clanging disrupts everything else.

One, two, three. A hammer test. If the weld doesn’t hold, back to it.

“Ms. Legarda, will you help me?” A boy asks about his acetylene torch. Does it look right?

“Do you have pressure on your oxygen?” Legarda says, venturing outside to fix the acetylene gas line.

Another student in a stained pullover tries to unjam an aging ironworker machine. Legarda puts on a pair of padded gloves and lowers the clear glasses from her head, inspecting the machine and the section of angled metal stuck in its jaws. “It should pop up,” she says, flexing the metal. “If it doesn’t, we’ll try something else.”

She holds the bar while the student begins to pull apart the angled cutting shear. Later, she’ll say that she tries to encourage her students to problem solve. Among her most frequent questions: “Well, what do you think you can do differently?”

Legarda, 22, has a shy bubbliness, a round face with a big smile, a quiet strength and the energy and optimism of someone starting their career. The agriculture teacher at Riverton High School, Legarda also teaches many of the school’s welding courses. She is the school’s fifth ag teacher in four years in what has become a revolving door.

Schools across Wyoming report struggling to recruit and retain teachers. Riverton High School is among them, no area more so than its ag education program. Teachers like Legarda are essential to student success. Not only do they guide student learning, they ensure that students have access to educational opportunities. They teach tangible and intangible skills. In some cases, they are the reason students attend school.

Keeping them is hard, and the effects of the teacher turnover are real. But the story of teacher attrition at Riverton High School, like so many Wyoming schools, is not one of empty classrooms or lost learning. It’s one of adaptation.

Teacher instability

For years, Riverton High School’s ag program was a model of stability. The school had employed the same teacher since John Griffith, now the principal, started in 2010.

But in 2017 the school’s longtime ag teacher transitioned to a new role at Central Wyoming College. Since then, the ag program has been defined by volatility. One teacher for two and a half years. A long-term sub for a semester. Another teacher for a year. A second long-term sub. Now Legarda.

It’s difficult to pin down the scale of the challenges Wyoming schools face with teacher retention and recruitment. Data from the Wyoming Department of Education suggests the number of teachers in the state has remained steady since the mid-2000s. Education department figures put the statewide attrition rate at about 8% for Wyoming’s public schools, with the teaching positions that come open being filled year after year. Other analyses peg the state’s attrition rate at a slightly higher 11%.

Scott Thomas, the outgoing dean of the University of Wyoming’s College of Education, told the Legislature’s Joint Interim Education Committee last year that the state is grappling with a chronic shortage of 325 teachers. All you have to do is go to the vacancy page of the Wyoming School Boards Association and scroll through dozens of teacher openings, some in agriculture, to recognize that Wyoming schools face headwinds, particularly among career and technical education teachers and other specialty educators who can be difficult to find.

For Griffith and Riverton High School, it all came to a head when one of the school’s ag teachers left heading into the 2021-2022 school year. The school conducted interviews, but it couldn’t find a replacement. It looked like the futures of the school’s ag program and FFA chapter (formerly Future Farmers of America) were in jeopardy.

Griffith fielded upwards of 100 phone calls from worried parents and community members. They came in from as far away as Florida from past graduates, he said. Griffith compared dropping the high school’s ag program to losing the football team. The stress was palpable.

“The thing you think about is that’s the most important thing to our community, and we’re not going to meet that need,” he said. “That’s a really, really big problem.”

Amid all of the turnover, Linda Griffin, the school’s longtime health teacher and an FFA assistant, went to Griffith and volunteered to become the ag teacher. “I actually was afraid that we weren’t ever going to get anyone hired,” she said. Maybe the school could find a health teacher easier.

Maybe.

Since 2015, when the school lost roughly 200 students and saw its budget drop and teaching corps shrink, recruitment had increasingly become a hurdle. Griffith used to visit with prospective teachers coming out of Central Wyoming College. Up against a slate of applicants, they would grill him about improving their resumes to beat out the other 70 people who may apply. Now, not so much.

“Hiring an English teacher last year, we had one applicant,” the principal said. The school would have hired a second if it could.

Griffin decided to stay. She loves teaching health and science. Transitioning to ag would solve one problem but create a larger one if the school couldn’t find a replacement. Health is a required course for graduation. Ag is not.

The ag program would have to continue searching.

The impacts

You may think a teacher is a teacher is a teacher.

That’s not true. Just ask the students at Riverton High School. Each educator has a different teaching style. Yes, they follow the same standards. But they ask different questions. They write different tests. It matters if they have experience, or if they are certified and trained to teach. And you don’t have to look to research.

Just ask Zach Osborne.

Osborne’s sister did FFA, which Riverton High School’s ag teacher leads. His cousins, too. So it seemed inevitable that Osborne, with glasses and sharply cut blond hair, would end up spending time in the school’s ag program.

Tests have been a rollercoaster across his myriad teachers, some easy, some hard, Osborne said. There have been missed classes, ones that Osborne wanted to take but couldn’t because the teacher didn’t have the skillset or the certification. The instability has shaped his high school experience, both for good – learning independence – and bad.

“You kind of build up a relationship with a teacher or have an idea of what the rest of your high school career is gonna look like, then it would change every time,” he said. “You never know what to expect. It was almost like – at least for me – becoming sensory dumb. You just kind of go there and be like, ‘Whatever happens, happens because there’s no point in trying.’”

Just ask Savannah Irvin or Gavin Thomsen, both of whom spoke of the toll that teacher turnover has taken on their time in the ag program, the fun and curiosity that faded.

“You’re lacking in confidence, and you don’t really know what to do, when to do it,” Irvin, a junior and the president of Riverton FFA, said. “It doesn’t make you step out as far.”

Just ask Jackson Hill.

Hill is a senior with swept blond hair and the nonchalance that comes with graduation just weeks away. He speaks with an eloquence befitting of an FFA state officer and a future UW Trustees’ Scholar. As the former president of Riverton FFA, Hill saw how the carousel of ag teachers hurt FFA members. Amid the flow of teachers, interest and membership declined.

“It’s difficult to really learn and really grow as a chapter if you don’t have a strong adviser,” Hill said.

As a child, Hill looked up to FFA members. He wanted to wear the navy jacket with the gold lettering. When he got to the high school, he was the first to volunteer, the first one to jump up to help Riverton FFA. But even for a student like Hill, who exudes energy and commitment, he could only handle so much turnover. He would sit at home, passing off responsibilities, the anxiety ever present.

“It was so uncertain that I just really couldn’t do it. I really just shut down,” Hill said.

Not long ago Griffin was talking with another student.

“You feel better this year?” she asked, referencing Legarda’s hiring and the new stability in the ag program.

“Should I?” the student replied.

“Haven’t you had a pretty good year this year?” Griffin said.

“Yeah, but are you telling me she’s for sure gonna stay?”

Rally

Riverton is a community built on agriculture. Trace the rivers that form the lifeblood of the area and you will find green fields, many of them full of the alfalfa for which Fremont County is known.

You’d be mistaken to think that an agricultural community would let the high school program vanish. For all the pressure that weighed on Griffith, there was equal resolve to find his new teacher. He found himself repeating the same thing to those who called: “I don’t know, but I’m gonna figure it out.” Griffin was equally determined. She committed to sustaining the program no matter the cost.

They were not the only ones.

Just weeks before the 2021-2022 school year, Riverton High School turned to Jenna Anderson, a substitute teacher and mother with students in FFA. Anderson, who grew up on a ranch in Montana and whose family owns a farm, offered to renew her substitute license and fill in when other teachers were gone. The school countered: Could she teach for a semester until they could find a permanent teacher?

“None of us thought it would be for the whole year,” Anderson said.

Her willingness to jump in outweighed any hesitancy, but there was also the fear. Anderson had years of experience in agriculture and knew workplace safety, but she’s not a welder, a problem considering that the ag teacher is asked to teach the school’s welding classes.

The first day, the first week, were terrifying, Anderson said, the constant concern that a student would get injured. But she and the students found a way. She would go to other teachers when she needed help. They would trade classes for a few minutes. Her husband, who is a trained welder, would grade exercises with Anderson.

She asked for patience and a willingness to learn. Students would teach students. Students would teach Anderson. Some days they would write essays dissecting the changes in agriculture. Other days involved a healthy reliance on the internet. A teacher from Central Wyoming College would visit for a lecture, or the auto or woodworking teacher would demonstrate new skills.

“There was a lot of help and support that saved us in a lot of ways,” Anderson said.

Jesse Cassity runs a landscape company and serves as the assistant fire chief for the Riverton Volunteer Fire Department. A decade ago he graduated from Riverton High School after going through the ag program. A welder by trade, he partnered with Anderson to fill in some of the technical gaps.

Fall through spring, he would come to campus for welding classes three days each week. He would work with the introductory welding classes and some with the advanced courses, training students, helping them build their skills, giving them a window into the career that has meant so much to him. He acted as a mentor for the rapt students who would stand around for 20 minutes talking about their interest in the field. And then one day a week he would coach the FFA ag mechanics team after school.

It made for a difficult schedule, Cassity said, but the winter months are slower for his business and the work was gratifying. For Cassity, like the others, it wasn’t a question whether the ag and FFA programs would continue, but how.

“The community buy-in to that program is so huge that I think it was kind of going to happen no matter what,” Cassity said. “I was just happy to get to be a part of helping keep it going.”

All that was left was FFA. Griffin, the health teacher, had long been the assistant FFA adviser. Together with Riverton Middle School’s ag adviser, she had plugged the holes as teachers came and went. She would do it again, working with the Wyoming FFA Association and the school to teach an ag class and take on the role of interim FFA adviser.

For a year, she ran from the main high school to the career center and back. She guided students through their projects and navigated the FFA chapter and its teams to the state convention, leaning on student leaders and pulling in Riverton High School graduates to coach when needed. “We did the best that we could,” Griffin said. “And we had fun.”

All the hours of work, all the imperfect adjustments, all of the outside support from groups like the Friends of the Riverton FFA, they combined to help the high school’s ag program survive the year. The students did, too. Amid the uncertainty, Osborne and Irvin found ways to put a positive spin on the teacher turnover.

At each step, they saw teachers and Riverton’s agricultural community back them. Problem solving was as much a constant as anything else, and every day was a new chance to learn about themselves and the life skills that will help them in higher education and their careers. “It teaches you to be pretty independent,” Osborne said. “If anything else, hopefully we’ll be able to teach ourselves like we’ve been doing.”

In February 2022, the school hired Legarda, who would graduate from UW later that spring and start in June.

A new beginning

Back in the career center, Legarda fields a steady stream of welding students.

“Ms. Legarda, is this looking good?”

She touches her hand to the metal, testing it for heat. She scrutinizes the bond, flipping the metal over. There’s tee welds, lap joints, corners. Some gorilla welds, too, which are strong but ugly. In welding, appearance matters.

Another student approaches with a maze of metal spliced together.

“What happened here?” she says.

“I held it for too long,” the boy replies.

“What can you do differently?” Legarda asks.

“Move faster.”

Legarda makes it look easy, but being an ag teacher is tough. Unlike most teachers, Wyoming’s 67 ag instructors start in the summer helping students with their FFA projects, attending conferences and fairs and running a range of other activities. Their year-round FFA duties are akin to coaching an athletic team, and many take on other responsibilities like welding. The dedication and all-consuming nature of the job can be especially difficult for younger teachers with less experience.

“It’s just a lot,” says Stacy Broda, the state advisor for the Wyoming FFA Association. With their dynamic skill sets, many can transition to industry jobs and make double what they make as a teacher, Broda says.

Becoming Riverton High School’s ag teacher hasn’t always been the easiest or the smoothest for Legarda. There have been times when she maximized her knowledge of welding, calling her father, a welding foreman, on FaceTime or her student teaching mentor during her planning period. The students have pushed her, but her patience has grown. Other teachers, parents and community members have stepped in to help, too, extending the support that has kept the school’s ag program alive through years of instability.

“I know some first-year teachers that don’t have as much support as I do, and they’ve struggled a lot. I feel like I haven’t had to struggle because I’ve had so many people in my corner,” Legarda says.

At the ironworker machine, Legarda helps the student in the stained pullover. The bolts come off. An orange protective guard, too. The metal still won’t budge. They inspect the ironworker, but with no clear answer the student starts to resemble the machine. Another boy asks Legarda to inspect his weld. Her attention elsewhere, the student continues to wiggle, to push and pull on the metal.

Finally, the bar breaks free. The student beams.