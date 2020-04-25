Judge rules Evanston concealed carry rule invalid

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EVANSTON (WNE) — A district court judge has issued another ruling in the lawsuit challenging Uinta County School District No. 1’s Rule CKA, which allows for approved staff to carry concealed firearms on district property.

Judge Steven K. Sharpe issued a ruling April 17 granting a motion for summary judgment against the district on only one of the four counts originally contained in the suit led last fall.

Plaintiffs Tim and Katie Beppler, Tiffany Eskelson-Maestas and Nathan Prete led the suit asking for CKA to be ruled invalid on Aug. 26, 2019, the first day of the current school year. That suit challenged CKA on four counts, including claims the rule was in violation of the enabling statute, W.S. 21-3- 132, passed by the Wyoming Legislature in 2017.

Sharpe ruled against the district and in favor of the plaintiffs on the count, which claimed CKA should be declared invalid because it violated the enabling statute that requires districts adopting rules regarding concealed carry to establish instructor qualifications and have them approved by law enforcement.

