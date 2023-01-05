Lawmakers look to streamline school construction funding

As coal revenue has declined in Wyoming in recent years, lawmakers have been faced with one of their most pressing tasks: finding an alternative for school construction funding.

They have made attempts to address the looming crisis in public education, but so far they have offered few substantive solutions.

Now, lawmakers are considering a move that would consolidate the state’s education finances and alter how the state allocates money for school construction and maintenance.

New legislation sponsored by the Joint Appropriations Committee would dissolve pools of money the Wyoming Legislature set aside to specifically fund construction and maintenance for schools, transferring some of that money into the Wyoming School Foundation Program, which funds public schools in the state.

The rest of the money would move to the Strategic Investment and Projects Account the State Legislature created in 2013 to finance one-time investments and projects, which is tied to Wyoming’s general fund.

Roughly $90 million would go to the Wyoming School Foundation Program in 2024 and 2025, while another $100 million would revert to the state’s strategic investment and projects fund.

The legislation marks a significant shift, and it would have a profound impact, said Rep. Tom Walters, R-Casper, a member of the House Appropriations Committee.

Instead of drawing from three separate funds for school construction and maintenance, the money would come from the Wyoming School Foundation Program with support from the strategic investment and projects fund.

“We had so many subaccounts [for funding school construction and maintenance] that brought the money in but didn’t have any exit ramps to get the money out without our direct action, which really impacts cash flow on these projects,” Walters said. “By doing this, it’ll make it a lot easier.”

The State Legislature must approve transfers out of the current school construction and maintenance funds, making it challenging for school districts to access money while they pursue year-round projects.

“At times, the [School Capital Construction Account] would get upside down and loans would need to be made, yet there was money in other accounts that were for that purpose that could not be accessed until the next legislative session,” Walters said.

Moving school construction and maintenance funding to the Wyoming School Foundation Program will help to streamline the allocation process for school projects, Walters said.

It will also lend clarity to lawmakers as they work to fund education and balance the state’s budget as coal revenues bottom out, he said.

Historically, Wyoming has separated funding for school operations, which covers everything schools need to function such as the purchasing of supplies and hiring of teachers, and funding for school construction and maintenance.

While the Wyoming School Foundation Program oversees money given to school districts for day-to-day operations, bonuses from federal coal leases have provided much of the funding for school construction and maintenance in the state.

Over the last decade, Wyoming has used roughly $2.5 billion in coal-lease bonuses to build dozens of schools, according to reporting by High Country News.

But those payments have evaporated as the coal industry has slumped.

In 2013, $229.6 million in bonuses supported school construction. Last year, the state received nothing from federal coal leases, with the Wyoming Legislative Service Office estimating that federal coal bonuses have ceased at least for the near future.

With the loss of bonus payments, the state’s school capital construction fund has become ineffective.

Lawmakers have turned to other sources to fund school maintenance, making it increasingly difficult to balance the state budget while meeting the needs of school districts.

“When we look at the K-12 budget, we were always showing about $200 plus million less than what it really costs because school capital construction was never shown on that [Wyoming School Foundation Program] side of the ledger,” Walters said.

Allocating the majority of the state’s education money through the Wyoming School Foundation Program will help lawmakers better track K-12 funding, Walters said.

The effort by the Joint Appropriations Committee to update the state’s education finances has its limits. The legislation will not replace the primary revenue stream that has long supported school construction and maintenance.

To fill in the current gaps in maintenance and construction, lawmakers during the 2022 legislative session funneled more than $60 million in state reserves, including from the state’s rainy-day fund, to finance school projects.

The funding legislation proposed by the Joint Appropriations Committee will help by allowing property taxes to go toward school construction, Walters said, but lawmakers continue to search for answers to the larger issue of waning coal revenue.

“We are certainly trying to figure out how to make up for that loss,” Walters said.