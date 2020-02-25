Lawmakers say they want to cut money for 'ghost teachers.' But one legislator calls it 'fake news'

Another legislative session is underway in Wyoming, and there's another attempt to cut schools by slashing funding for "ghost teachers." But this time, an effort in the House drew strong push back from prominent Republicans who called it "fake news."

So-called "ghost teachers" are educators who exist in the funding model but don't actually exist. Say a school district is allocated funding for 40 teachers but employs only 35. The district still receive the full funding, plus health insurance bumps. Districts say they use the extra funding to pay teachers more to keep them in Wyoming and to pay for other professionals, like security guards, that aren't funded in the model.

But these "ghost teachers" have been a repeated target by cut-minded lawmakers, who want to find ways to pare down an education funding deficit. A bill that was passed in the Senate would limit what districts receive for health insurance -- costs for which have steadily climbed -- to their actual number of employees. Gillette Republican Rep. Scott Clem also pushed an amendment to the House's budget bill that would've similarly limited "ghost teacher funding."

"Can we afford a gift?" Clem said during debate Friday. "Can we afford a gift right now? I would argue that we cannot afford a gift and that we should pay each and every teacher (who exists), each and every one of those."