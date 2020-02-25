Lawmakers say they want to cut money for 'ghost teachers.' But one legislator calls it 'fake news'

Another legislative session is underway in Wyoming, and there's another attempt to cut schools by slashing funding for "ghost teachers." But this time, an effort in the House drew strong push back from prominent Republicans who called it "fake news."
So-called "ghost teachers" are educators who exist in the funding model but don't actually exist. Say a school district is allocated funding for 40 teachers but employs only 35. The district still receive the full funding, plus health insurance bumps. Districts say they use the extra funding to pay teachers more to keep them in Wyoming and to pay for other professionals, like security guards, that aren't funded in the model.
But these "ghost teachers" have been a repeated target by cut-minded lawmakers, who want to find ways to pare down an education funding deficit. A bill that was passed in the Senate would limit what districts receive for health insurance -- costs for which have steadily climbed -- to their actual number of employees. Gillette Republican Rep. Scott Clem also pushed an amendment to the House's budget bill that would've similarly limited "ghost teacher funding."
"Can we afford a gift?" Clem said during debate Friday. "Can we afford a gift right now? I would argue that we cannot afford a gift and that we should pay each and every teacher (who exists), each and every one of those."
He said his proposal would cut $13.9 million from school funding.
The proposal drew a response to a handful of powerful lawmakers in the House who've all been tied to education funding in the past. Pinedale Republican Rep. Albert Sommers said that the state had cut funding to education to the point that it likely couldn't cut more, not because budgets were extraordinarily tight but because the state has to maintain a level of funding. If it doesn't, it'll run afoul of landmark court cases from 25 years ago and will almost certainly prompt another lawsuit.
"Anytime we mess with the block grant," Sommers said, referring to the chunks of funding districts received and could deploy as needed, "we run the risk of not being constitutional."
Indeed, even in a session where lawmakers are having broad conversations about the state's fiscal future, legislators are pushing a $38 million, two-year bump to schools. That's in a bid to keep the system constitutional.
"In my district, we hired 10 police officers," said Speaker Steve Harshman, a Casper Republican who works at Natrona County High. "Not anywhere in the plan. Those guys are ghosts in the plan. We have 12 people security at our high schools. Not in funding model. They gotta be funded somehow."
He added that districts across the state spend about $15 million a year on food service, which is also not in the model and is roughly equivalent to what Clem was proposing to cut.
Harshman said that if the amendment were to move through, it would cost the Natrona County School District $750,000. Cheyenne's large district would be cut by roughly $2 million.
"It is fake news because let's talk about the cops and the nurse and campus security folks and food service and other services that aren’t in the model," he said. "They have to be funded somehow. The (model allows) for a starting, beginning teacher (be paid) at $36,000. Natrona is $44,000. If you're going to get a 22 year old to live in Cowley and teach, you’re gonna have to pay 'em some money to leave Billings."
The amendment failed. The bill that largely does the same thing has moved into the House, where -- based on Harshman and Sommers' opposition -- it will likely face a tough road.