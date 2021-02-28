Lawmakers sharpen their knives ahead of fight over K-12 education

Since the last round of major cuts to the state’s public schools in 2017, the Wyoming Legislature has — seemingly every year — committed to slashing funding even further.
They’ve made progress during the last several sessions, whittling down the state’s education budget incrementally since those cuts. But for the most part, education has been spared the worst impacts of the economic downturns spurred by the decline of Wyoming’s fossil fuel industries with the worst hits taking place in large agencies such as the Department of Health.
That likely will not be the case this year, however.
When the Wyoming Legislature returns in March to Cheyenne, the body will have just one month to reconcile a roughly $300 million budgetary shortfall facing the state’s education system. That would bring them in direct conflict with the views of a majority of Wyoming voters, who are concerned about the cuts facing the state’s education system, according to a recent poll by the University of Wyoming’s “Power Wyoming” initiative.
“Inevitably, we will have to reduce public education funding — which is one of the biggest gaps in the budget and one of the only areas that has not yet been significantly reduced,” reads a Feb. 15 issue brief distributed by Republican lawmakers. “The Legislative Majority will work hard to ensure reductions to K-12 Education are made prudently, fairly and as far away from classrooms and educators as possible.”
How is education funded in Wyoming?
Wyoming funds its schools through a vehicle called the School Foundation Program, which guarantees equitable funding for every single school in the state. The revenues to make that program work come from a variety of sources — primarily property taxes paid by the fossil fuel industry — that are then allocated or reallocated based on the needs of a particular district.
It’s an equitable model, designed to provide a commensurate quality of education for children living in communities without tax bases sufficient to match the quality of larger school districts in places like Cheyenne or Casper. The system is derived from the landmark 1995 Wyoming Supreme Court decision, “Campbell County School District v. State.”
While meeting the concerns raised over equity established under Campbell — that class sizes be small, that academic expectations be met, and that at-risk students be cared for appropriately — the court decision has hamstrung lawmakers as they’ve sought to address shortfalls in the education budget brought about by declines in the fossil fuel industries.
The main problem now? The Legislature has already made hundreds of millions of dollars in cuts in recent years, stretching resources to a point where education funding advocates have warned that additional cuts could potentially put the state in violation of the Supreme Court decision, opening the door to legal action.
Why is there a deficit in education funding?
With the collapse of the state’s coal industry and increased competition for the oil and gas industry, the revenues generated for the state’s education system have already been in decline for some time now, to the point Wyoming can no longer afford to pay for the education system it built under the existing revenue model.
Under the current budget, Wyoming’s schools are funded with the help of a large endowment from the state’s Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account, commonly known as the “LSRA” or the “rainy day fund.”
But those funds — amid a pandemic and persistent economic downturn for fossil fuels — are likely to run out without significant cuts to both the general fund and education side of the budget, the Legislative Service Office’s Budget Administrator Don Richards warned lawmakers last year, even as the state’s economy posted a surprising rebound from the early days of the pandemic. Currently, the total shortfall for the 2021-22 budget cycle sits at $171 million. But under current trends, it is expected to grow to $721 million by 2023-24 and $985 million by 2025-26.
Though Gov. Mark Gordon handed the Legislature a general fund budget that is balanced — and containing steep cuts to a number of key services — the K-12 budget’s $300 million deficit has yet to be fully rectified.
Can we cut our way out of it?
Whether the political will exists to reach balance remains an open question.
The Legislature’s Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration has already advanced legislation proposing $100 million in cuts to the state’s education system after roughly one full year of consultation with school district officials and consultants. Notably, that amount is nowhere near enough to resolve the state’s education funding woes. To balance the budget, lawmakers are expected to either cut more money from education, spend savings, increase taxes or some combination of the three.
“We have to have education on the table,” Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, told reporters at a February press conference. “We’ve gone out to all of our other agencies, we’ve asked them to adjust — they have — and at some point, we need education on the table to help us with this. This is everybody’s challenge across the state.”
While the House has expressed interest in increasing taxes to meet that deficit — and potentially dodge the litigation many expect to be coming — the Senate has so far been reluctant due to what is commonly believed to be their constituents’ aversion to new taxes.
“I’ve said this from the get-go,” said Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, who served on the Recalibration Committee. “I think it should be a combination of new revenue — of taxes — as well as cuts. But [that Power Wyoming Poll] showed the public doesn’t want to cut education and they don’t want to get taxed. And so that makes this kind of a tough deal. We can continue to eat the LSRA for about three more years and that backstop for education will be gone. But I think conversation needs to be had, and I intend to try my hardest to have that conversation in the House.”
What are our options?
As Senate Vice President Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, said in that February presser, “we will deal with education, either by ourselves or via the courts.” With fossil fuels in decline and the political will for new taxes — or even to expand the state’s tax base — almost nil, that trend line could be established this year.
But beyond recalibration, there are other bills on the table related to education funding this session, including draft legislation to compensate public school districts for students in home school or at a private institution, a bill establishing a task force to examine consolidating some of the state’s school districts, and a proposal from a handful of hard-line conservative lawmakers to reduce classroom time (and salaries for school administrators) in an effort to cut costs.
If all else fails, lawmakers could also consider a long-shot bill creating a savings account specifically for the state to pay for any litigation to arise from concerns the state’s budget cuts may violate the constitution.