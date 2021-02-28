Lawmakers sharpen their knives ahead of fight over K-12 education

While the House has expressed interest in increasing taxes to meet that deficit — and potentially dodge the litigation many expect to be coming — the Senate has so far been reluctant due to what is commonly believed to be their constituents’ aversion to new taxes.

“I’ve said this from the get-go,” said Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, who served on the Recalibration Committee. “I think it should be a combination of new revenue — of taxes — as well as cuts. But [that Power Wyoming Poll] showed the public doesn’t want to cut education and they don’t want to get taxed. And so that makes this kind of a tough deal. We can continue to eat the LSRA for about three more years and that backstop for education will be gone. But I think conversation needs to be had, and I intend to try my hardest to have that conversation in the House.”

What are our options?

As Senate Vice President Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, said in that February presser, “we will deal with education, either by ourselves or via the courts.” With fossil fuels in decline and the political will for new taxes — or even to expand the state’s tax base — almost nil, that trend line could be established this year.