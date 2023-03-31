Lawyers for a group of University of Wyoming students suing their sorority for its decision to admit a transgender member have asked a federal judge for anonymity for all of the students involved, citing safety concerns and potential fallout from media coverage and intense national debate.

John Knepper and Cassie Craven, the Wyoming attorneys for the seven UW sorority members suing the national Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, filed a motion Monday alongside their initial lawsuit in which they point to threats and harassment that both the sorority members and the transgender student could face if their names become public in court proceedings.

To justify their request, the lawyers give the example of a December incident at UW when a Laramie church elder singled out the transgender student with a sign in the school’s student union and later showed up to the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house.

“The sensitive facts involved in this case, as well as the strong likelihood that the nature of this lawsuit will result in threats and harassment from third-parties against individual students and their families, merit this Court’s approval,” Knepper and Craven wrote.

Knepper did not return requests for comment on Thursday.

The attorneys also asked the judge to grant anonymity to the transgender student, who is listed as a defendant and who the lawyers refer to by the pseudonym “Terry Smith.” The transgender student is only included in the lawsuit because the sorority members are attempting to remove the student from the organization, according to the complaint filed Monday.

Judges have final discretion on requests for anonymity, but ordinarily the parties to a lawsuit must include their names in court filings unless they have serious privacy concerns or face the threat of physical harm. It’s unusual but not unheard of for plaintiffs to seek anonymity for both parties.

Courts most often grant anonymity in cases where children or victims of sex crimes are involved, according to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

“Although the parties are not minors, they are as close as one can get: college students between the ages of 18 and 21,” Knepper and Craven wrote.

The seven current members of UW’s Kappa Kappa Gamma are suing the sorority’s parent organization, its president and the sorority’s first transgender inductee in U.S. District Court. They accuse the sorority of not following its bylaws and policies, breaching its housing contract with members and misleading the young women by admitting a transgender student.

The lawsuit asks a federal judge to revoke the transgender student’s membership and prohibit any “man” from joining a sorority, along with unspecified monetary damages.

Harassment and threats

Sorority members, their families and the transgender student have already experienced threats and harassment on social media and on campus stemming from the sorority’s decision to induct a transgender member, according to court filings.

After Laramie church elder Todd Schmidt was forced to remove the name of the transgender student on a sign challenging her gender identity in December, he appeared at the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house to talk with sorority members and the transgender student.

“Sorority members at the house had no idea who he was or what his intentions were,” the lawyers said in their motion for anonymity.

Schmidt received a trespass warning from the university’s police department and was barred from tabling at UW’s student union for a year, the Star-Tribune reported last month.

“What the public record does not yet reflect is the other very real threats to Plaintiffs and Smith,” Knepper and Craven wrote.

Following media attention around the sorority’s admission of a transgender member and the incident with Schmidt, Kappa Kappa Gamma instructed members of the UW chapter to not wear clothing with sorority’s logo on it and the chapter ended its social media, according to court documents.

Chad Baldwin, a spokesman for UW, said the University of Wyoming Police Department has not received any reports of threats against sorority members, but it has increased patrols around the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house since the incident with Schmidt.

That practice would continue, Baldwin said.

“We’re prepared to protect the safety of everybody,” he said.

In addition to safety concerns elicited by media coverage and the “social media maelstrom” around the issue of gender identity, Knepper and Craven asked the federal judge to grant the students anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the claims made in the lawsuit.

In court filings, the sorority members accuse the transgender student of asking sorority members sexual questions, watching other women and making members feel uncomfortable. The student declined Wednesday to comment on the suit.

The judge has yet to issue a decision.

“Pseudonyms will protect the parties from the significant psychological distress that has already accompanied disclosures in this matter,” the lawyers said.

Editorial decisions

Knepper and Craven are requesting anonymity for the students rather than sealing court proceedings in part because of the significance of the lawsuit.

They write in court filings that the case is likely the first time a court will answer whether a transgender woman is a woman under law.

“Both the specific issue presented in this case – whether a transgender individual can join a sorority and live in a sorority house as a ‘woman’ – and the larger issue of transgender rights are matters of intense public concern,” they said.

The potential magnitude of the case has led multiple news outlets to report on the story.

The Star-Tribune, Cowboy State Daily, The Associated Press and Fox News have all written articles on the lawsuit, while numerous other news outlets have republished the stories.

However, the media outlets have made different editorial decisions around Knepper and Craven’s request for anonymity for the students in the case.

The Associated Press did not name the transgender student but instead identified and referenced them by the pseudonym Terry Smith. The Star-Tribune referred to the individual as “the transgender student.”

Cowboy State Daily and Fox News both named the transgender student.

In its article, Fox News did not address the choice to name the student against the wishes of the sorority members’ attorneys and the lawsuit filings. Nor did it acknowledge that the plaintiff’s lawyers had safety concerns about all of the students.

Cowboy State Daily explained its decision by citing the public disclosure of the student’s name in a previous story in the Branding Iron, UW’s student newspaper.

The outlet, which also published photographs of the student and other members of the sorority, acknowledged the attorneys’ anonymity request in a follow-up article on the lawsuit.

A Cowboy State Daily editor did not return a request for comment.

The Branding Iron’s Editor-in-Chief Preston Harrison said the paper let the student, who is also a member of the paper’s staff, ultimately decide whether to include their name in its initial reporting on Kappa Kappa Gamma last year.

The Branding Iron will again defer to the student in its reporting on the lawsuit because the paper is trying to put the interests of the student first, Harrison said.

“We’ll talk with [the student] and see if they’re OK with [their] name being published,” he said. “If so, then we’ll publish it. If not, then we won’t. It’s really that simple.”

Harrison typically weighs anonymity for sources when they have a lot to lose or there’s the potential for harm.

The situation with the lawsuit and the transgender student is a particularly difficult one in which the media have to weigh the previous disclosure of the student’s name with the potential impacts, Harrison said.

“Everyone kind of does already know the name, but it also could get much worse,” Harrison said. “So I just don’t know.”