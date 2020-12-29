Legislative committee forwards bill to consolidate oversight of Wyoming early childhood programs

A bill moved forward Tuesday by the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee seeks to consolidate oversight of the state’s early childhood programs, an action stakeholders hope will streamline processes for families in need of those services.
Currently, the state’s early childhood programs are spread across four state agencies; Health, Education, Family Services and Workforce Services. The advanced bill would move oversight held by the Health and Workforce Services departments to the departments of Education and Family Services.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow told lawmakers Tuesday the current system has led to varied qualities of services for children in different parts of the state.
“Unfortunately the reason we are here today is there are years of analysis that suggest every child is not receiving (the) same high quality set of services,” Balow said. “Help for our youngest learners should not be about luck.”
The programs in question deal with interventions that identify disabilities or developmental delays early enough in a child’s life to adjust learning outcomes.
Lachelle Brant, Gov. Mark Gordon’s education policy adviser and a member of the task force that crafted recommendations for the legislative committee, described the current web as a “fractured system.”
Brant said the taskforce felt the change would make it easier for families to find needed services and easier to identify students with disabilities before they enter kindergarten. It could also simplify the processes for accessing the different streams of state and federal money that pay for the various programs, advocates said. In addition, Brant said, the change could bring underperforming Child Development Centers in line with the highest performing centers.
It’s a change the state has been discussing for 15 years, according to committee members. And now there seems some political will to do it.
“With these programs sitting in four different agencies … I think there is a lot of efficiency to be found,” Brant told lawmakers Tuesday.
Indeed, Wyoming in 2018 ranked 49th in the nation for efficient governance of early childhood programs, according to a report by the Bipartisan Policy Center — a statistic the task force pointed out in a recent report to the legislative committee.
That task force, comprised of lawmakers, early childhood program coordinators and representatives from the four affected state agencies, has met since June to decide how to reshape oversight of the various programs.
The recommendations put every early childhood program overseen by the state under two umbrellas. Balow told lawmakers there would not be a cost to the transition and that her department would not require more state money to consolidate the programs.
While Balow stressed the bill would only constitute a shift in oversight and would not hinder providers, some stakeholders questioned if that would hold true with implementation.
A recommendation to move a certain special education program away from the Department of Health drew frustration from Child Development Center directors who worried Department of Education standards and procedures would create more hoops, not fewer, for families.
Alisha Rone, the executive director for the Child Development Center of Natrona County, told lawmakers Tuesday she worried there was not a detailed plan in place to smoothly transition some special education programming to the Education Department.
Seven directors of Child Development Centers across the state have opposed the move as well, according to a note in the task force report.
Lawmakers did amend the bill to include certain reporting requirements but ultimately moved it forward Tuesday with the goal of working on the language as it went through the process during the upcoming legislative session, Rep. Bill Landen-Casper, said.
The Legislature will convene as a formality in January, but will likely not begin working on bills until spring, pending the severity of the pandemic in Wyoming.
