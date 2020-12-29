Legislative committee forwards bill to consolidate oversight of Wyoming early childhood programs

Brant said the taskforce felt the change would make it easier for families to find needed services and easier to identify students with disabilities before they enter kindergarten. It could also simplify the processes for accessing the different streams of state and federal money that pay for the various programs, advocates said. In addition, Brant said, the change could bring underperforming Child Development Centers in line with the highest performing centers.

It’s a change the state has been discussing for 15 years, according to committee members. And now there seems some political will to do it.

“With these programs sitting in four different agencies … I think there is a lot of efficiency to be found,” Brant told lawmakers Tuesday.

Indeed, Wyoming in 2018 ranked 49th in the nation for efficient governance of early childhood programs, according to a report by the Bipartisan Policy Center — a statistic the task force pointed out in a recent report to the legislative committee.

That task force, comprised of lawmakers, early childhood program coordinators and representatives from the four affected state agencies, has met since June to decide how to reshape oversight of the various programs.