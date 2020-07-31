Legislative task force recommends payments to University of Wyoming, community college students

Ed Seidel, newly appointed UW president, told the committee that the drop in students is heavy for freshmen, and other lawmakers warned that if those younger students couldn't be retained, they likely won't return to campus later on. He and Dr. Sandy Caldwell, the head of the state Community College Commission, said that the students who were still enrolled were signing up for fewer classes, indicating a stretching of financial resources.

There was some debate about how exactly the money can be spent — the federal government's stimulus money comes with strings attached — but the plan largely remained the same: $6,500 to UW students, or $3,250 if they're only attending one semester. Community college students would receive enough to cover their tuition and fees.

There was little opposition to the proposal at Friday's meeting. Republican Rep. Albert Sommers advocated for a "means test," meaning that only students who need the money to continue would get it. But Harshman pointed out that the state has been indiscriminately doling out large sums of stimulus money to businesses that are owned by multimillionaires and may have locations outside of Wyoming.

He added that the money was targeted to families and students, many of whom are hurting.