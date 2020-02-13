Legislature resurrects 'ghost teachers' proposal that would cut school funding

Educators have argued that while they don’t employ the exact number of teachers recommended in the model, the excess money goes to paying higher salaries to keep teachers here. Kathy Vetter, the president of the Wyoming Education Association, said Wednesday that her group opposed the bill and that districts need the money.

Nearly three years ago, the Legislature hired an education consultant to study its funding model and propose an alternative. The company did just that, recommending that the state boost salaries and lower the recommended number of employees to reflect more accurately what districts were doing on the ground. But that didn’t amount to a cut; the proposed model was $70 million more expensive than the state’s old model. The Legislature did not move forward with the proposal.

The bill is the first measure this session that proposes to cut education. The state’s school system is still running a deficit in excess of $200 million, a hole that is being filled by tapping into the Legislature’s hefty piggy bank. Some lawmakers have said education costs need to be reined in as the state looks to tighten its belt overall.